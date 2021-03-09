John Hegarty, 102, has found a bit of viral fame after breaking into“The Wild Rover" while receiving his COVID-19 vaccination in Co Donegal last week.

The heartwarming video of John Hegarty was shared on the Glenties Community Development Facebook page on March 4 and has been quickly making the rounds on social media ever since.

The poster wrote: “Wonderful scenes at the health centre today as John Hegarty, at the young age of 102, breaks into song as he receives his Covid vaccination, well done John.”

Better yet, brave John barely flinches when the doctor gives him his jab. Well done John, indeed!

Not surprisingly, the post on the Glenties Community Development Group’s Facebook page was met with dozens of comments commending Hegarty.

"A great man, not a bother on him, well done John," wrote one person, while another added "Great scene of positivity and hope for the future."

Turns out, Hegarty was one of three centenarians who received their vaccination at Glenties Primary Care Centre on March 4.

"Brilliant atmosphere from start to finish!," the care centre said in a Facebook post. "It’s days like these that we really love what we do!"

Back in 2019, Hegarty celebrated a remarkable 75 years of marriage with his wife Bridget. The couple, who married in Co Donegal in February 1944, have four children, 17 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

The Republic of Ireland continues to make progress on its vaccinations. As of March 6, there have been 523,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland of which 373,149 were the first dose and 149,920 were the second dose.

