"You're a gas man but I'm screwed. I'm totally knackered" Catch our drift? If not you might need this guide.
Now you've learned a little Irish slang you can build on your slang vocabulary with these words.
Made a hash of things
Messed things up.
15
Screwed
I'm screwed, meaning I'm in trouble.
15
Gas man
Funny guy.
15
Gobshite
A fool.
15
Happy out
Generally happy with the situation you are now in.
15
Holy show
Spectacle.
15
Sound person
Nice person.
15
How's the form?
How are you?
15
Loopers
Crazy.
15
Stop acting the maggot
Stop messing around.
15
Give Out to Someone
To criticise someone for doing wrong.
15
Gobsmacked
Surprised.
15
Knackered
Very tired.
Snog
Kiss.
15
Rashers
Pieces of bacon.
15
What do you think? Are we still missing some? Let us know!
Read more
Traveling to Ireland
Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.
Comments