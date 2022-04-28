"You're a gas man but I'm screwed. I'm totally knackered" Catch our drift? If not you might need this guide.

Now you've learned a little Irish slang you can build on your slang vocabulary with these words.

Made a hash of things

Messed things up.

Screwed

I'm screwed, meaning I'm in trouble.

Gas man

Funny guy.

Gobshite

A fool.

Happy out

Generally happy with the situation you are now in.

Holy show

Spectacle.

Sound person

Nice person.

How's the form?

How are you?

Loopers

Crazy.

Stop acting the maggot

Stop messing around.

Give Out to Someone 

To criticise someone for doing wrong.

Gobsmacked

Surprised.

Knackered

Very tired.

Snog

Kiss.

Rashers

Pieces of bacon.

What do you think? Are we still missing some? Let us know!

