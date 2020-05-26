Many Irish and Irish Americans use some of these phrases but do you really know their meaning?

Irish and Irish Americans tend to throw around phrases like "Slainte" and "Top of the morning to ye" but how many of us really know what these beloved Irish phrases really mean?

Whether it's St. Patrick's Day or not it's good to know the truths behind these Irish saying and catchphrases.

While some stem from ancient Irish blessings and even more old fashioned Irish language Catholic greeting some hail straight from Hollywood.

Here are some of the best known Irish sayings and what they really mean:

"May the road rise to meet you."

From the Gaelic "Go n-éiri an bóthar leat," which means "may success be with you".

"Top of the morning to you."

Hollywood invention, never used in Ireland.

"And the rest of the day to yourself."

Also Hollywood.

"Sláinte!"

Sláinte [SLAHN-chə], or "Good Health" in English, is an Irish expression that derives from the Old Irish word slán, meaning "healthy" or "safe". Also used in place of "cheers".

"Slán!"

Slán itself has other meanings besides "healthy" and "safe" in Gaelic. It can mean "farewell" when used as a noun and "goodbye" - as an interjection. "Slán go deo" means "goodbye forever". Don't mistake it for the "Irish Goodbye" though - leaving a public event abruptly without saying goodbye to anyone.

"Erin go Bragh"

Meaning "Ireland forever" in Gaelic.

"A hundred thousand welcomes."

From the Gaelic "Céad Mile Fáilte" which means literally that.

"Dia is Muire Dhuit."

Meaning hello in Gaelic. The phrase literally means "God and Mary with you."

"Dia is Mhuire Duit agus Padraig"

How the person responds to the previous: "God and Mary and St. Patrick with you."

"Póg Mo Th ó in"

Yes, it means what you think it does, Gaelic for kiss my a**.



* Originally published in March 2014.

