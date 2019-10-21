Shake things up and get chatting with these Irish language phrases

From naughty Irish swear words to beautifully crafted seanfocails (Irish proverbs), these are some of our favorite, easy-to-learn Irish phrases.

Beatha teanga í a labhairt - the life of a language is to speak it!

The best Irish language swear words

Póg mo thóin! Kiss my ass!

Cic maith se tóin atá de dlíth air! He needs a good kick up the arse!

Rinne tú margairlí cránach de. You made a right balls of it

A bhastaird mór. You big b*stard.

Nach í an bhitseach í? Isn't she a b*tch?

Bhí an aimsir ar feabhas, buíochas le dia. The weather was lovely, thanks be to God

Bhí an trá dubh le daoine! The beach was black with people!

Bhí an ghrian ag scoilteadh na gloch. The sun was splitting the stones.

Ná bí ag iarraidh cluain an chacamais a chur orm! Don't bullsh*t me!

Marbhfháisc ort! May you be wrapped in your shroud

Lá breá ag do chairde - dod adhlacadh! May your friends have a fine day - burying you!

In ainm Chroim. In the name of Crom - a pagan, bloodthirsty God.

Forraib ammarthan do gnúis. May misfortune be on your face!

Millfet lí th’aigthe! I will destroy the beauty of your face = I will kill you!

Gura féis ic faelaib do chorp! May your body be a feast for wolves!

Fognad dúib ág is ernbas! May danger and violent death follow you all!

Gurab bás do rinn nosbéra! May it be death by spear point that takes him!

The best Irish language weather phrases

Laethe madrúla an tsamhraidh. The dog days of summer.

Aimsir bhrothallach. Sultry weather

Tá sé te inniu. It’s hot/warm today.

Tá aimsir mhaith againn anois ach tá drochaimsir geallta. We have good weather now, nut bad weather is expected.

Seanfhocail