The Irish think of everything, which is why in addition to lovely Irish blessings and prayers for health, love, happiness, and luck, there are also some great Irish sayings for when you're in the thick of it.

Haters got you down? This old Irish saying about enemies will bring a smile to your face. It's about hoping that those who feel no love for you will have a change of heart, or at the very least show themselves for who they are.

The full version reads:

May those who love us, love us.

And those that don't love us,

May God turn their hearts.

And if He doesn't turn their hearts,

May he turn their ankles,

So we'll know them by their limping.

Irish blessings

Anyone who's attended an Irish wedding or funeral will know that Irish blessings are a staple of Irish celebrations. During a powerful emotional moment, it's so great to have these nuggets, albeit often irreverent to fall back on to sum up feelings in a speech.

For the most part, of course, Irish blessings are closely connected to religion right back to the days of St. Patrick. What better way to channel your faith and share it with others that by sharing a traditional Irish blessing.

Then there's that famous Irish wit! We just can't let things go. Whether it was sharp tongue folks like Oscar Wilde or Brendan Behan the Irish just can't resist a joke and of course loving irreverence along came these less religious "blessings".

We love it!

