Conan O’Brien, the Irish American comedian and television host, has released three public service announcements encouraging people in swing states to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

For those who don’t know - a swing state is a state that has similar levels of support for both of the major candidates in the US presidential election, meaning it could 'swing' either way.

Declining to throw his support to any major candidate, O'Brien simply encourages residents in Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina to register to vote ahead of each state's voter registration deadline.

Not surprisingly, the brief videos are jam-packed with state-centric gags.

The hilarious videos with a serious message were shared on O'Brien's Twitter beginning on September 29:

I recorded a series of PSAs about the swing states. I hope they make you laugh, and I hope they encourage you to hit the polls on November 3rd. First up, Florida... — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 29, 2020

He then shared his PSA for Florida:

Hey Florida! The voter registration deadline for your state is coming up on 10/5. Register and learn more now @ https://t.co/zbQhrUOZkQ pic.twitter.com/b439L4S8br — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 29, 2020

Followed by Arizona, on October 1:

Arizona! It's time to put down those crystals and register to vote. Learn more @ https://t.co/Fmqv65HpgQ pic.twitter.com/EhQ37gPs4D — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 1, 2020

And then North Carolina on October 5:

The last time North Carolina citizens didn't vote, we got the Winston-Salem Building. Don't let it happen again. Register to vote by 10/9 @ https://t.co/zbQhrUOZkQ pic.twitter.com/706bGIj79Z — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 5, 2020

O’Brien’s PSAs were in conjunction with When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that says it is “on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American.”

When We All Vote was launched in 2018 by co-chairs Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw.

In the days before he released his first PSA, O'Brien teamed up with former first lady Michelle Obama to "Zoombomb" young people who are volunteering with When We All Vote: