Ireland INC hosted a leadership breakfast in partnership with the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 13 where the strengthening economic landscape across the island of Ireland and the growing footprint of Irish jobs in US senior leadership was celebrated.

The event culminated with the ceremonial ringing of the historic New York Stock Exchange Bell, signaling the start of the day’s trading.

The NYSE welcomes @Ireland_Inc in celebration of the 11th annual Ireland Day ☘️ https://t.co/xajSXH48HR — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) March 13, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The event took place at the 11th annual Ireland Day at the New York Stock Exchange, where business and political leaders gathered to discuss Irish-US trade issues. Topics included the continued expansion of Foreign Direct Investment, as well as how to further two-way financing between Ireland and the United States and factors to help drive business growth for Irish and US companies. They also discussed furthering the collaboration and partnership between business and political stakeholders.

Ireland Day, the only recognized country day at the NYSE, was established as a C-Suite forum to promote Irish business interests globally.

The roundtable was chaired by Ian HyIand, President of Ireland INC, who was joined by Congressman Richard Neal, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Joe Kennedy Special Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland, along with US and Irish business and political leaders.

Participants at Ireland Day also included John Tuttle, Deputy Chair NYSE; Mary Buckley, Interim CEO IDA; Irial Finan, Chair Smurfit Kappa; Imelda Hurley, President Ibec; Minister Norma Foley; Helena Nolan, Consul General to New York; John Jordan, CEO Ornua; Caitriona Fottrell, CEO The Ireland Funds; Michael Spellacy, Atlas Crest PLC, along with CEOs representing some of Ireland’s largest employers across the United States including Primark, Intuition, and First Derivatives/KX.

On Monday, Minister @NormaFoleyTD1 attended the Ireland Day Leadership Breakfast hosted by @Ireland_Inc at the @NYSE, where she exchanged views with Special Envoy @joekennedy and Rep. @RichieNeal on the Ireland-US trade & investment relationship. 🇮🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KCAVub8TUM — Irish Consulate NYC (@IrelandinNY) March 13, 2023

Speaking at the New York Stock Exchange, Ian Hyland, President Ireland INC, said: “Despite the unprecedented challenges of the last few years with Brexit and the global pandemic posing particularly difficult scenarios, Irish businesses have thrived and continue to expand their investment footprint across the United States.”