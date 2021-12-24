The deadline for sending Christmas cards in the post may have passed but an app developed by two Irish sisters has a handy fix to the problem.

Huggnote is an app founded by County Limerick sisters Jacqui and Perry

Meskell and is the perfect antidote to Christmas card stress, especially this year.

The app, which was recently shortlisted for two National Digital Awards, turns songs into virtual ‘huggs’ so you can send a free festive personalized message to anyone, anywhere in an instant.

“Nothing uplifts like music,” says founder Jacqui who came up with the idea when living abroad when a friend of hers was going through a tough time at home. Then a song on the radio brought back such happy memories of them in college, she knew it would do the same for her.

When she couldn’t find a meaningful way to send her the song, she decided with her sister to create the solution themselves, and so Huggnote was born.

Huggnote curates music by emotion so you can find the perfect song for anything you want to express and send it to anyone, anywhere from your mobile - instantly making their day.

“It’s all about the ‘experience’” says sister and co-founder Perry. “Music releases the same happy hormones as a physical hug. Plus, it’s extremely emotional and a powerful re-kindler of memories.

"When you combine that with a heartfelt message, it’s very special to receive. So, it’s such an easy way to make someone’s day – no matter how far away they are,” she says. “And it’s so simple to use that we have users from age 18 to 80.”

Huggnote is a web-based app which means there’s nothing to download, you just login through the website select your Christmas Theme – which ranges from Merry Christmas to Mistletoe Kisses, add your personal message and send for free via text message or messenger app.

To send Christmas Huggs to friends and family, check out Huggnote.com.