Barry Keoghan has been lying low since the Oscars – save for an appearance at last month’s Met Gala in a blue Burberry suit – but that’s going to change come September when his new film "Saltburn" is expected to debut at one of the prestigious autumn festivals.

There aren’t many details out there on the movie, but the advance buzz is off the charts. Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, "Saltburn" is her follow-up to "Promising Young Woman", for which she received the 2020 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

A story on worldofreel.com detailed the anticipation over "Saltburn" and particularly Barry’s performance. “TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival), Telluride and Venice are fighting it out for the world premiere of Fennell’s film. Who will win the Saltburn stakes? My money is on Venice,” the site reported.

The film, shot last year, has test screened to enthusiastic audiences, with Barry being singled out for praise. “He will shock you,” a person who attended a screening told World of Reel.

"Saltburn" is a thriller drama that sees Keoghan and Jacob Elordi play two college students – Barry’s character is obsessed with Elordi’s upper-class one.

“I don’t know how audiences will embrace this because there’s a lot of nudity and explicit scenes that will get them talking…I hope these scenes don’t undermine other aspects of the film,” says a source quoted by World of Reel.

The film also stars Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan, and it’s set in the early 2000s. Pike recently spoke to The Guardian, but she kept tight-lipped about Saltburn.

“Not much (I can tell you), I’m afraid. It’s all going to be under wraps until it’s not. But it’s brilliantly written, provocative cinema. Funny, dark and full of surprises,” she offered.

Keoghan will also star in "Masters of the Air" later this year. This mini-series, slated for release on Apple, is based on the actions of the Eighth Air Force of the United States Army Air Forces during World War II. The Dublin actor will star alongside Oscar-winning "Elvis" star, Austin Butler.