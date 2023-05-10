The Met Gala red carpet was buzzing with celebrities and their stylish attires to kick off the month of May in the New York City. From Doja Cat's sizzling kitten look to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s extravagant looks, everyone was looking stylish and living up to the theme.

The Met Gala has been around for over seven decades and is held on the first Monday of May every year. This fundraising event is held in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It was yet another year of showing off elegant gowns and suits by top fashion designers from around the world.

The theme this year was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honor of the late German fashion designer. Of course, Irish-born stars didn’t disappoint as they attended this invite-only event and represented the Emerald Isle with prestigious looks.

Pierce Brosnan

The former James Bond actor couldn’t keep away from a 007-like tuxedo. This time he chose a sleek black number with flowers embroidered on the blazer. The crisp white shirt underneath made his tux stand out even more.

To top his outfit off, he wore rose-tinted retro-framed glasses and black elegant shoes with gold straps. Complementing this look with a long black gown was his wife, Keely Shaye-Brosnan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial)

Samantha Barry

Samantha Barry's shoulderless wine-red dress made a bold statement at the Met Gala. The dress had a silky appearance with a colour that complemented her hair.

The dress of the editor-in-chief of Glamour had a fishtail with a black hem. She highlighted this Elizabeth Kennedy-designed dress with a double string of pearls choker. She also added other jewelry matching her gown – a ruby red ring and necklace. These highlighted her dress and completed her elegant look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Barry (@sambarry)

Barry Keoghan

Up-and-coming star Barry Keoghan went for a more modern look by Burberry. He wore a black and blue chequered suit. Its double-breasted blazer decorated with a gleaming floral brooch and a blue rose kept it eye-catching in every camera angle that captured the actor.

To keep the look neat, he wore a matching polo neck underneath the blazer. His black patent leather dress shoes gave his modern look a classic touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Keoghan (@keoghan92)

Elegance Galore at the Met Gala 2023 Event

If there’s one thing the Irish stars and other celebrities that attended the 2023 Met Gala taught viewers it is that elegance is the way to go. Each star honored the late German fashion designer, as per the theme, by wearing artistically designed pieces of clothing.

However, what stood out the most is that even with one theme, each celebrity was able to stand out. Their gowns, suits, and other clothing styles were specifically designed for them and matched their personalities very well.

It’s hard to imagine better outfits for Pierce Brosnan, Samantha Barry and Barry Keoghan, Irish stars who honored their Met Gala invitations elegantly.