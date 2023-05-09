Irish actor Barry Keoghan is encouraging community groups in Ireland to apply for the 2023 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund as the grant total reaches €200,000.

Keoghan, the BAFTA-award winner who is serving as the fund's ambassador for a second time, returned home to Ireland to launch the 2023 program and to encourage non-profit community groups that support young people to apply for funding.

Operating in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and supporting partners YouthAction Northern Ireland, The Coca-Cola Company and its partner Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland are this year joining forces to double the size and impact of the Fund, making €200,000 in grants available.

Keoghan, who also supported the fund in 2020, returned to launch this year's program, visiting former Coca-Cola Thank You Fund recipients Global Action Plan in their Green Living and Sustainability Garden (GLAS), which aims to empower young people from disadvantaged areas with the skills needed to take action in their homes and communities for a more climate-positive future.

Actor Barry Keoghan met a number of young people from Bradóg Regional Youth Service in our Green Living and Sustainability Garden (GLAS). pic.twitter.com/dkpeNvUJ93 — Global Action Plan (@gapireland) May 4, 2023

Speaking about his own experience, as an advocate for the importance of local youth groups, Keoghan said: “I launched the 2020 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund just before the pandemic, and it really struck a chord with me; meeting the young people whose lives had been so positively impacted by the programs delivered as a result of this great support.

“The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is giving local groups in communities the ability to help vulnerable young people build positive relationships and develop skills that will have a lasting impact on their future and their communities, but also on our environment, and that’s something that’s important to me. I’m a proud example of the impact of local projects and hope that I can help other young people by encouraging community-based programs to apply for funding.”

BAFTA winner @BarryKeoghan returned home to launch the 2023 Coca-Cola #ThankYouFund with our partners Coca-Cola HBC @IYFcharity and @youthactionni. Grants totalling €200,000 are now available, apply at https://t.co/CAzBpUvEhH pic.twitter.com/x9FySqK4dZ — Coca-Cola Ireland (@cocacolaie) May 4, 2023

Commenting at the launch, Coca-Cola Ireland Country Manager, Agnese Filippi, said: “This is a milestone year for the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund as we join forces with our partners in Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland to double the size and impact of the Fund, making €200,000 in grants available.

“Through this funding we’re seeking to provide opportunities for young people to realize their potential, achieve their goals and contribute positively to society. With these added resources, we’re directly investing in youth orientated organizations that are empowering young people through programs of learning, inclusion, and sustainable development, working in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation to ensure no one is left behind."

A pleasure to join @BarryKeoghan & @gapireland in launching the 2023 Coca-Cola #ThankYouFund. 2023 is a milestone year as we join forces with Coca-Cola HBC to double the size of the Fund, making €200,000 in grants available to youth groups. More @ https://t.co/UyNs3AXvWl pic.twitter.com/JkoPNXV5On — Agnese Filippi (@agnesefilippi) May 5, 2023

The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund encourages non-profit community groups that empower young people through programs of learning, inclusion, and sustainable development, to apply for funding.

Applications must be submitted online here before 6 pm on Thursday, June 15th.

Entries will be assessed under the categories of education, inclusion, and sustainable development.

For more information on the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, visit its website.