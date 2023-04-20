As one of the most in-demand actors out there, Barry Keoghan’s gotta stay in shape. And judging from recent pictures he posted, he’s doing just that, training hard with the Aussie actor Jacob Elordi, star of the hit HBO series "Euphoria."

Keoghan and Elordi got their session in at the Dogpound gym in West Hollywood with trainer Kirk Myers, according to an Instagram post. The two actors are set to star in the upcoming film "Saltburn," written and directed by Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell.

Reports indicate that the project is going to be one to watch whenever it drops. In February, there was a test screening of the film in California, reported Worldofreel.com, and the audience went wild for the Irishman.

“Barry Keoghan carries the movie and is said to be flat-out great. The movie fully showcases his insane commitment as an actor. ‘He will shock you,’ says a person who attended the screening,” said the report.

Not much is known about the plot, but apparently, it centers on Keoghan's character, a college student, becoming obsessed with a rich classmate (Elordi) from an upper-class British family. It’s also said to be a thriller-drama and began filming last summer.

The cast includes Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Richard E. Grant, Lolly Adefope, and Reece Shearsmith. The film will definitely have a theatrical release, and once that’s done Amazon Prime has the streaming rights. No release date has been issued as yet.

Keoghan's keeping in shape for another project too – he’ll be co-starring in "Gladiator 2" alongside his fellow Irishman Paul Mescal in the sequel to the hugely successful "Gladiator," which earned more than half a billion at the box office and won multiple Oscars in 2001, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. "Gladiator 2" will be released on November 22, 2024.

*This column first appeared in the April 19 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.