Barry Keoghan, the Oscar-nominated star of "The Banshees of Inisherin," has replaced fellow Irish actor and Oscar nominee Paul Mescal in Mubi's "Bring Them Down," which is filming in Ireland.

Mubi recently shared a first-look image of Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott in "Bring Them Down," the upcoming debut feature from writer-director Chris Andrews.

We’re thrilled to announce our latest production BRING THEM DOWN, starring Christopher Abbott and @BarryKeoghan, and written & directed by Chris Andrews. https://t.co/NyUkwFTfLY pic.twitter.com/471Xz1YOzx — MUBI (@mubi) February 23, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Keoghan and Abbott replace Tom Burke and Paul Mescal, who were previously attached to the film, reports Deadline.

Keoghan, 30, recently earned a Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for his performance as Dominic Kearney in Martin McDonagh’s "The Banshees of Inisherin." He has also been nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the black comedy.

Meanwhile, Mescal, 27, who is also up for an Oscar for his role in "Aftersun," is currently starring in a London theatre production of "A Streetcar Named Desire." He made a splash at the BAFTAs this month when he spoke as Gaeilge in an interview with TG4 on the red carpet.

"Bring Them Down" is currently being filmed in Ireland, and the released image is from the final stages of principal photography.

Colm Meaney ("Gangs of London"), Nora-Jane Noone ("Wildfire"), Paul Ready ("Motherland"), and Susan Lynch ("Happy Valley") also star in the film.

Screen Ireland's synopsis of "Bring Them Down" reads: "Michael (Christopher Abbott), the last son of a shepherding family, lives with his ailing father, Ray (Colm Meaney). Burdened by a terrible secret, Michael has isolated himself from the world.

"When a conflict with rival farmer Gary (Paul Ready) and his son Jack (Barry Keoghan) escalates, Michael is drawn into a devastating chain of events, forcing him to confront the horrors of his past and leaving both families permanently altered."

"Bring Them Down" marks the debut feature film from Screen Star of Tomorrow writer and director Chris Andrews, following his award-winning short films "Stalker" (2019) and "Fire" (2015). The film is a European co-production, produced by Ivana MacKinnon (Wild Swim, UK) Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde (Tailored Films, Ireland) Jacob Swan Hyam (UK), and Jean-Yves Roubin and Cassandre Warnauts (Frakas Productions, Belgium).

"Bring Them Down" is financed by MUBI in conjunction with Screen Ireland, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, and the UK Global Screen Fund - financed by the UK Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and administered by the BFI.

Sales and distribution details for the film will be confirmed at a later date.