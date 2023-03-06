"The Banshees of Inisherin" actor Barry Keoghan is set to star in a new film with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Jenna Ortega.

The Irish actor, Barry Keoghan, recently took to Twitter to share the news of the currently untitled movie, saying it was going to be "epic."

The upcoming film will be directed by Trey Edward Shults ("Waves," "It Comes At Night"), who also co-wrote the script with Tesfaye and his producing partner Reza Fahim.

According to Variety, the film is shooting in Los Angeles, but the film is so far shrouded in mystery.

Plot details of the film, which is currently in production, are being kept under wraps.

The Canadian singer-songwriter had been developing the project for some time before asking Shults to direct it, reports Deadline.

While the Grammy-winning musician had a small cameo as himself in "Uncut Gems," the upcoming film will mark his feature acting debut in a leading role.

This is gonna be epic bro 🐺❤️ @theweeknd https://t.co/NT1VvEPf9y — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) March 1, 2023

Ortega, who recently starred in Netflix's hit "Addams Family" spinoff series "Wednesday," will host "Saturday Night Live" on March 11 and next will be seen in "Scream VI."

Dublin-born actor Keoghan, 30, recently won a BAFTA for his role in Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin," starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. He has also been nominated for an Academy Award in the best supporting role category for his portrayal of the hapless Dominic Kearney in the black comedy.

The in-demand Keoghan currently has many exciting project in the pipeline. He is set to star as Billy the Kid in a new film directed by Bart Layton and will appear in the American war drama miniseries "Masters of the Air" on AppleTV+, alongside fellow Oscar nominee Austin Butler. He also replaced Irish actor Paul Mescal on Mubi's "Bring Them Down," written and directed by Chris Andrews.