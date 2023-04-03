Paul Mescal beat off incredible competition from David Tennant, Rafe Spall, and more in nabbing the Best Actor Award at the biggest night in British theater, the Olivier Awards.

Mescal was presented with the award for Best Actor at the 2023 Olivier Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening, April 2. The Kildare star won the gong for his role as Stanley Kowalski in a new stage adaptation of Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire."

The Almeida Theatre product also won the award for best revival. Anjana Vasan, who played the role of Stella, also took home the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Mescal, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the movie "Aftersun," beat off very strong competition to win the Best Actor Award at the Olivier Awards. Also nominated for the Olivier Best Actor Award were David Tennant for "Good," Tom Hollander for "Patriots," Rafe Spall for "To Kill A Mockingbird," and Giles Terera for "Blues For An Alabama Sky."

In his acceptance speech, the 27-year-old actor thanked his mother, Dearbhla, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. He said: "I hope you get better."

Mescal received rave reviews for his role in "A Streetcar Named Desire." The production was originally staged at the Almeida Theatre in north London and in March 2023, it was transferred to the Phoenix Theatre, in London's West End, with Mescal continuing in his lead role.

Ahead of the move to the Phoenix, Mescal said "It's my favorite play and it’s wonderful to be able to share it with a wider audience."

The Olivier Awards are an annual awards ceremony in London that recognizes and celebrates the best achievements in theater and live performance in the United Kingdom. Named after the renowned actor Sir Laurence Olivier, the awards have been presented since 1976 and are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious honors in the British theater industry.