Enter to win a six-night trip to Ireland worth $3,000.

IrishCentral is delighted to be partnering with Specialized Travel Services, a specialist Ireland only tour operator, in offering our audience the chance to win a six-night trip to Ireland.

Specialized Travel Services is offering our audience the chance to win a six-night trip to Ireland for two people, including four-star hotels, car rental, and entrance to some of Ireland's top tourist attractions including The Guinness Storehouse, Book of Kells, Cliffs of Moher and Blarney Castle. This once-in-a-lifetime vacation has a value of $3,000 and it could be yours!

☘️Click here to win a six-night trip to Ireland for two! ☘️

The winner of this wonderful vacation in Ireland will have the flexibility to choose their travel dates and take the vacation at any time before until December 2021.

Trip highlights include:

- a stay in the vibrant cities of Dublin and Galway

- explore quaint countryside villages including Dingle, and Kinsale

- get in the driver’s seat with your car rental and discover the Wild Atlantic Way at your own pace

- kiss the Blarney Stone in Blarney Castle and Gardens

- experience the breathtaking scenery of the Cliffs of Moher

- visit the Guinness Storehouse, the home of Guinness and Dublin’s #1 visitor attraction.

What’s Included in this trip to Ireland?

- Six nights in centrally located four-star hotels in Dublin, Galway, Kinsale, and Dingle

- Automatic car rental for seven days

- Visits to Guinness Storehouse, the Book of Kells, Cliffs of Moher, and Blarney Castle and Gardens for two people

- Full Irish breakfast daily.

