The final five locations for the 'Best Place to Live in Ireland' contest have been revealed.

The shortlist which is made up of cities, towns, villages, and suburbs include, Clonakilty in County Cork, Galway City, Glaslough in County Monaghan, Killarney in County Kerry, and finally Waterford City.

The Irish Times ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland’ competition invited members of the public to nominate their favorite place to live for the award.

Over the course of the summer, more than 2,400 members of the public nominated 470 locations in every county in Ireland for the title.

The Chair of the Judging Panel, Conor Goodman said the entries from people all over the island showcased the quality-of-life available here.

“While the competition is a celebration of the many great places this country has to offer, it also has a serious mission.

"We want to highlight good examples of community cohesion and local initiatives, in the face of challenges such as the housing shortage and the public health crisis.”

Here’s what the judges said in brief about each of the Top 5:

Clonakilty - “There are 12 beaches within 12 miles but community interaction is Clonakilty’s strong point. It has both a local and a commuter economy and housing supply is improving.”

Galway City - “Galway’s core is commercially vibrant and the city is peppered with cultural assets. It is a culturally diverse city, and is a very desirable place to live.”

Glaslough - “Gorgeous, litter-free and festooned with flowers, the village has a symbiotic relationship with Castle Leslie, but also an exceptionally active and proactive community.”

Killarney – “A stunning location, Killarney is a lively, bustling, friendly town, full of cafes, restaurants and bars. It’s easy to see why people are proud of the area.”

Waterford – “It isn’t perfect but what it lacks in certain areas, it makes up for with its rich history, walkability, liveability and the ease of access to outdoor amenities.”

The competition last took place almost 10 years ago in 2012 and at the time Westport took the prize of Best Place to Live. Due to its previous win Westport could not be nominated for this year’s competition

The overall winner will be named next weekend so keep your eyes peeled!