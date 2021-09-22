This fall, Aran Island Ferries has welcomed the brand new Aran Food Tour, including a visit to the Economusée, Aran Goats Cheese Farm, and Bláth na Mara, a hand-harvested seaweed producer.

Aran Island Ferries has welcomed the announcement of the brand new Aran Food Tour created by its fellow tourism colleague, Aran Goats Cheese, producer Gabriel Faherty. The brand new Aran Food Tour is centered on Inis Mór, the largest of the three Aran Islands, off the coast of County Galway.

Aran Food Tours features a visit to an Economusée on the island, tasting at the Aran Goats Cheese Farm to meet the Aran Goats, combined with an experience at Bláth na Mara, a hand-harvested seaweed producer. Aran Food Tours are led by native islander and goats cheese producer, Gabriel Faherty, whose passion for his native island homeland is palpable as he delivers a highly informative and entertaining guided tour of Inis Mór which combines the culture of food on the island with the rich Irish history and of course the Irish language.

In addition, Faherty’s Aran Food Tour also gives visitors the opportunity to experience Inis Mór’s unique and world-renowned historical and cultural sites, including the stunning Dún Aengus Cliffs, the Seacht Teampaill or site of the Seven Churches and the islands seal colony.

“An Island native, I know every inch of this island, its history, geography, stories and of course its food, drink, people and traditions,” says Faherty, “I love sharing these stories with visitors from all over Ireland and the world. It’s fair to say I have the gift of the gab”.

Faherty was one of the first artisan food producers on Inis Mór and the Aran Islands when he created Aran Goats Cheese, now an award-winning product sold nationwide from Inis Mór.

“It's been a fantastic food journey creating our wonderful Aran Goats Cheese and it's exciting to see the growth of quality food producers now on the island including the wonderful, Bláth na Mara seaweed, Man of Aran Fudge and the Aran Islands Distilling Company. That’s not to mention the abundance of fresh fish and shellfish caught daily on the island."

Aine Mc Loughlin Marketing Manager at Aran Island Ferries said “Aran Island Ferries are thrilled to see so many new high-quality tourism experiences on the Aran Islands.

“This latest addition of the Aran Food Tours compliments the world-renowned historical sites of Dún Aengus Cliffs, the Seven Churches, and the traditional tours available for many decades which showcase the beauty, culture, language, and traditions unique to island life on the Aran Islands.”

Aran Food Tours is available for both full and half-day tours for both adults and children. Rates are from €70 for adults for a full day ( 5 hours) tour or from €35 for a half-day ( 2.5 hours). While children’s rates are €50 for a full day and €30 for a half-day. Discounted rates are available for groups. This is exclusive of the Aran Island Ferries fare.

For more information visit www.arangoatcheese.com and www.aranislandferries.com.