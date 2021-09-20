The winners of the Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2021 have been announced.
The annual Georgina Campbell Awards, now celebrating 23 years, "recognize and honor Ireland’s standard-bearers in food and hospitality with particular emphasis, this year, on the industry heroes who have maintained quality and put out the welcome mat with a smile whenever permitted during the pandemic."
Described as "a kind of love letter to Irish food and hospitality," this year's awards highlights Ireland's best restaurants, pubs, and hotels -- businesses that have managed to thrive despite the challenges of the last 18 months.
“I am lost in admiration for all of the brave and dedicated people in the sector who have stretched themselves to the limit to keep their businesses (many of them family owned) going, keep their staff together if at all possible, and provide incredibly creative alternative services to customers,” said Campbell.
This year's winners include Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin, which was awarded Restaurant of the Year, and Damien Grey, of the Michelin-starred Liath in Blackrock, Co Dublin, who was named Chef of the Year.
Seafood Chef of the Year went to Denis Vaughan, of Vaughans, in Liscannnor and Lahinch, Co Clare.
The Olde Glen in Carrigart, Co Donegal was named Pub of the Year.
Alex and Carina Conyngham of Slane Castle and Rock Farm Slane, Co Meath were given the Movers & Shakers award.
The Newcomer of the Year title goes to Camus Farm Kitchen in Cork.
The Georgina Campbell’s Guides is Ireland’s leading independent hospitality guide on the best places to eat, drink and stay on the Emerald Isle.
According to Georgina Campbell’s Ireland’s website, winners are assessed anonymously by an independent team in a year-round process.
Georgina Campbell 2021 Irish Food & Hospitality Awards Winners:
‘Movers & Shakers’ Award
- Alex and Carina Conyngham, Slane Castle and Rock Farm in Slane, Co Meath
Restaurant of the Year
- Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin
Chef of the Year
- Damien Grey, Liath in Blackrock, Co Dublin
Seafood Chef of the Year
- Denis Vaughan, Vaughans Liscannor and Lahinch, Co Clare
Pub of the Year
- The Olde Glen Carrigart Co Donegal
Hotel of the Year
- 5-Star Hotel: Park Hotel in Kenmare, Co Kerry
- 4-Star Hotel of the Year: Cliff at Lyons in Celbridge, Co Kildare
- 3-Star Hotel of the Year: The Station House Hotel in Kilmessan, Co Meath
Best Activity Breaks
- 5-Star Hotel: Ashford Castle Estate in Cong, Co Mayo
- 4-Star Hotel: Mulranny Park Hotel in Westport, Co Mayo
- 3-Star Hotel: Arnolds Hotel in Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal
Country House of the Year
- Enniscoe House in Ballina, Co Mayo
Guesthouse of the Year
- Castlewood House in Dingle, Co Kerry
B&B of the Year
- Hazelwood Lodge in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare
Best Gardens and Garden Stays
- Visitor Attraction: Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden in Connemara, Co Galway
- Country House and Heritage Gardens: Kilmokea Country Manor & Gardens Great Island in Campile, Co Wexford
- Historic Garden Stay and Dine: Burtown House & Garden in Athy, Co Kildare
- Boutique Hotel and Gardens: Marlfield House in Gorey, Co Wexford
Outdoor Dining Award
- Historic House: Butler House & Garden in Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny
- Guesthouse: Gleesons in Roscommon, Co Roscommon
- Restaurant: Old Street Restaurant in Malahide, Co Dublin
Happy Place Award
- Hotel: Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, Co Antrim
- Restaurant: An Port Mór in Westport, Co Mayo
- Cafe: Good Day Deli in Cork
- Pub: Blairs Inn in Cloghroe, Co Cork
- Radio: Neven Maguire MacNean House & Restaurant in Blacklion, Co Cavan
Business Hotel of the Year
- InterContinental Dublin in Ballsbridge, Dublin
Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year
- Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa in Adare, Co Limerick
Pet-Friendly Hotel of the Year
- The Twelve Hotel Barna in Co Galway
Best Pivot
- Restaurant: Dough Bros in Galway
- Chef: Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates in Kilchreest, Co Galway
- Person: Kevin Aherne of Sage in Midleton, Co Cork
- Producer: Ballymakenny Farm in Ballymakenny, Co Louth
Best Collaborations
- Gaz Smith Michaels Mount Merrion & Higgins Family Butchers Sutton
- Whelehans Wines & China Sichuan Dublin
Street Food of the Year
- Bites by Kwanghi Dublin
Community Awards
- Person: Claire Nash, Nash 19 Restaurant & Food Shop in Cork
- Restaurant: Cyprus Avenue in Belfast
- Event: Food On The Edge, Jp McMahon in Galway
- Hote: No. 1 Pery Square Hotel in Limerick
Global Cuisine Award
- Rasam Restaurant in Glasthule, Co Dublin
Drinks Award
- Boann Distillery in Drogheda, Co Louth
Memorable Experience
- The Wicklow Escape Donard Co Wicklow
Hideaway of the Year
- Barrow House in Tralee, Co Kerry
Newcomer of the Year
- Camus Farm Field Kitchen in Clonakilty, Co Cork
Sustainability Award
- Hotel: Gregans Castle Hotel in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare
- Restaurant: BuJo in Sandymount, Dublin
- Producer: Seagull Bakery in Tramore, Co Waterford
- Food Truck: The Salty Buoy by Niall Sabongi in Dublin
'The Little Things'
- Housekeeping: Mary Bourke at The Mustard Seed in Ballingarry, Co Limerick
- Toiletries: The Handmade Soap Company in Slane, Co Meath
- Flowers: Flower Farmers of Ireland
- Tableware: Fermoyle Pottery in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry
- Soft Furnishings: Magee 1866 in Donegal Town, Co Donegal
Taste of the Waterways Award
- Hotel: Keenans of Tarmonbarry in Co Roscommon
- Restaurant: The Red Bank Restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
- Pub: Larkins Bar & Restaurant in Garrykennedy, Co Tipperary
Irish Breakfast Awards
- Hotel: The Mariner in Westport, Co Mayo
- Guesthouse: The Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare
- B&B: Bervie in Achill, Co Mayo
