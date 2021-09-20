The winners of the Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2021 have been announced.

The annual Georgina Campbell Awards, now celebrating 23 years, "recognize and honor Ireland’s standard-bearers in food and hospitality with particular emphasis, this year, on the industry heroes who have maintained quality and put out the welcome mat with a smile whenever permitted during the pandemic."

Described as "a kind of love letter to Irish food and hospitality," this year's awards highlights Ireland's best restaurants, pubs, and hotels -- businesses that have managed to thrive despite the challenges of the last 18 months.

“I am lost in admiration for all of the brave and dedicated people in the sector who have stretched themselves to the limit to keep their businesses (many of them family owned) going, keep their staff together if at all possible, and provide incredibly creative alternative services to customers,” said Campbell.

This year's winners include Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin, which was awarded Restaurant of the Year, and Damien Grey, of the Michelin-starred Liath in Blackrock, Co Dublin, who was named Chef of the Year.

Seafood Chef of the Year went to Denis Vaughan, of Vaughans, in Liscannnor and Lahinch, Co Clare.

The Olde Glen in Carrigart, Co Donegal was named Pub of the Year.

Alex and Carina Conyngham of Slane Castle and Rock Farm Slane, Co Meath were given the Movers & Shakers award.

The Newcomer of the Year title goes to Camus Farm Kitchen in Cork.

The Georgina Campbell’s Guides is Ireland’s leading independent hospitality guide on the best places to eat, drink and stay on the Emerald Isle.

According to Georgina Campbell’s Ireland’s website, winners are assessed anonymously by an independent team in a year-round process.

Georgina Campbell 2021 Irish Food & Hospitality Awards Winners:

‘Movers & Shakers’ Award

Alex and Carina Conyngham, Slane Castle and Rock Farm in Slane, Co Meath

Restaurant of the Year

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin

Chef of the Year

Damien Grey, Liath in Blackrock, Co Dublin

Seafood Chef of the Year

Denis Vaughan, Vaughans Liscannor and Lahinch, Co Clare

Pub of the Year

The Olde Glen Carrigart Co Donegal

Hotel of the Year

5-Star Hotel: Park Hotel in Kenmare, Co Kerry

4-Star Hotel of the Year: Cliff at Lyons in Celbridge, Co Kildare

3-Star Hotel of the Year: The Station House Hotel in Kilmessan, Co Meath

Best Activity Breaks

5-Star Hotel: Ashford Castle Estate in Cong, Co Mayo

4-Star Hotel: Mulranny Park Hotel in Westport, Co Mayo

3-Star Hotel: Arnolds Hotel in Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal

Country House of the Year

Enniscoe House in Ballina, Co Mayo

Guesthouse of the Year

Castlewood House in Dingle, Co Kerry

B&B of the Year

Hazelwood Lodge in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Best Gardens and Garden Stays

Visitor Attraction: Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden in Connemara, Co Galway

Country House and Heritage Gardens: Kilmokea Country Manor & Gardens Great Island in Campile, Co Wexford

Historic Garden Stay and Dine: Burtown House & Garden in Athy, Co Kildare

Boutique Hotel and Gardens: Marlfield House in Gorey, Co Wexford

Outdoor Dining Award

Historic House: Butler House & Garden in Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

Guesthouse: Gleesons in Roscommon, Co Roscommon

Restaurant: Old Street Restaurant in Malahide, Co Dublin

Happy Place Award

Hotel: Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, Co Antrim

Restaurant: An Port Mór in Westport, Co Mayo

Cafe: Good Day Deli in Cork

Pub: Blairs Inn in Cloghroe, Co Cork

Radio: Neven Maguire MacNean House & Restaurant in Blacklion, Co Cavan

Business Hotel of the Year

InterContinental Dublin in Ballsbridge, Dublin

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa in Adare, Co Limerick

Pet-Friendly Hotel of the Year

The Twelve Hotel Barna in Co Galway

Best Pivot

Restaurant: Dough Bros in Galway

Chef: Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates in Kilchreest, Co Galway

Person: Kevin Aherne of Sage in Midleton, Co Cork

Producer: Ballymakenny Farm in Ballymakenny, Co Louth

Best Collaborations

Gaz Smith Michaels Mount Merrion & Higgins Family Butchers Sutton

Whelehans Wines & China Sichuan Dublin

Street Food of the Year

⁠Bites by Kwanghi Dublin

Community Awards

Person: Claire Nash, Nash 19 Restaurant & Food Shop in Cork

Restaurant: Cyprus Avenue in Belfast

Event: Food On The Edge, Jp McMahon in Galway

Hote: No. 1 Pery Square Hotel in Limerick

Global Cuisine Award

Rasam Restaurant in Glasthule, Co Dublin

Drinks Award

Boann Distillery in Drogheda, Co Louth

Memorable Experience

The Wicklow Escape Donard Co Wicklow

Hideaway of the Year

Barrow House in Tralee, Co Kerry

Newcomer of the Year

Camus Farm Field Kitchen in Clonakilty, Co Cork

Sustainability Award

Hotel: Gregans Castle Hotel in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Restaurant: BuJo in Sandymount, Dublin

Producer: Seagull Bakery in Tramore, Co Waterford

Food Truck: The Salty Buoy by Niall Sabongi in Dublin

'The Little Things'

Housekeeping: Mary Bourke at The Mustard Seed in Ballingarry, Co Limerick

Toiletries: The Handmade Soap Company in Slane, Co Meath

Flowers: Flower Farmers of Ireland

Tableware: Fermoyle Pottery in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry

Soft Furnishings: Magee 1866 in Donegal Town, Co Donegal

Taste of the Waterways Award

Hotel: Keenans of Tarmonbarry in Co Roscommon

Restaurant: The Red Bank Restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Pub: Larkins Bar & Restaurant in Garrykennedy, Co Tipperary

Irish Breakfast Awards

Hotel: The Mariner in Westport, Co Mayo

Guesthouse: The Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare

B&B: Bervie in Achill, Co Mayo

