Jameson Irish Whiskey sold a record 8.6 million cases last year, cementing its position as one of the top five best-selling whiskey brands in the world.

Irish Distillers, who produce the famous whiskey, said that Jameson enjoyed a 14% increase in sales in the 12 months leading up to June 2021, up from 7.5 million cases in the previous year.

Jameson sold four million cases in the United States alone last year, representing an incredible 19% rise in sales.

Read more Irish genealogy gold! Jameson whiskey releases 100 years of employee records online

Meanwhile, sales of Jameson Black Barrel rose by 36% in the same period.

Jameson also recorded strong growth in other key markets, including a 30% rise in German sales and a 10% rise in sales in the United Kingdom.

Sales also increased by 6% in the Republic of Ireland and by 15% in Australia.

The whiskey additionally experienced significant growth in emerging markets, including a whopping 216% surge in sales in Nigeria and an 85% increase in India.

Sales in Brazil were up an impressive 67% last year, while they also rose by 45% and 13% in China and Japan respectively.

Sales also received a significant boost in Eastern Europe, jumping by 48% in Poland, 43% in Ukraine, and 19% in Russia.

Jameson is now exported to more than 130 markets around the world and has experienced an impressive 30 years of consecutive growth.

Conor McQuaid, CEO and Chairman of Irish Distillers, said that Jameson had exhibited incredible resilience to experience significant growth in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This was achieved despite the disruption to the hospitality sector in many markets throughout our financial year, coupled with increasing input costs," McQuaid said in a statement.

"The team at Irish Distillers and across all of Pernod Ricard can be very proud of these results as they are a testament to their hard work, commitment, and dedication."

Read more Guinness and Jameson ice cream float recipe

McQuaid said that Irish Distillers' premium whiskeys, including Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, Method and Madness, and the Spot whiskeys had all experienced growth over the past 12 months, showcasing a growing appetite for high-end Irish whiskey.

Pernod Ricard, the parent company of Irish Distillers, also experienced widespread growth over the past 12 months. The company recorded an 18.3% rise in operating profit for the year 2020/21 due to a strong rebound in demand in China and the United States following the removal of coronavirus restrictions.