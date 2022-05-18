Whether you're traveling to Ireland alone or traveling in Ireland with a baby, these perfect Ireland travel tips will help you out. You're going to have a magical time!

Whether you're traveling in Ireland alone, traveling to Ireland with a friend, or even traveling to Ireland with a baby, there are plenty of ways you can be caught out in this new magical country.

From the Irish weather and the difficulties in knowing what to pack, to the struggles with visas and cell phones, we have the perfect traveling to Ireland tips as well as some advice on traveling to Ireland on a budget.

Read more: How to plan an unforgettable family trip to Ireland

Traveling to Ireland tips:

Check the baggage restrictions on flights

They can catch you out, especially if you're flying within Europe with Ryanair and you get charged a gazillion euros for carry-on luggage. Don't forget to Google beforehand and check out the weight and size restrictions.

You’re going to need an adapter

We’ve wonky-looking plug sockets here in Ireland so if you’re making your way over you’d better stock up on the adapters. This is especially true for Americans.



We don’t all speak in Irish

Thankfully it’s not necessary to be fluent in Irish before you arrive – English is our main language. Not many people regularly speak in Irish in Ireland unless you’re wandering around in the Gaeltacht areas.

But we phrase things differently

‘What’s the story?’ ‘do you want a lift?’ and ‘get the shift’ are phrases used on a regular basis here but may not mean what you think they might mean. Never fear though, we have a guide to Irish sayings and phrases to help you along!

We complain a lot

Usually about the weather, the banks or the government but don't be afraid to join in – we love a good moan about the state of Ireland.

Traveling to Ireland from the USA:

We drive on the ‘wrong’ side of the road

And by wrong, I mean the left-hand side. Just in case you were planning on renting a car!

Look to your right when crossing

Following on from that, don’t forget to look to your right when you’re crossing a road. Thankfully there are now handy signs on the ground if you need a few pointers.

We were born to jaywalk

Listen, we just can’t help it. If there’s even the smallest gap in traffic we’re going to go for it.

Blasphemy is illegal

Yep, it’s true and written in Irish law – whether people actually abide by it, however, is another story altogether.

Don't order a 'black and tan' or 'Irish car bombs' in the local

Just don’t. The barman probably won’t have any idea what you’re ordering and others may find it a bit offensive – don’t bother to risk it, safer to order a pint.

Tipping not compulsory

We're not big tippers here in Ireland except in restaurant situations where the 10% to the waiter is almost a given. But no need to tip taxi drivers unless they've shown good service.



If you're planning to rent a car, don't forget to book an automatic!

The majority of cars in Ireland use a manual gear stick so if you're planning to rent when you're here don't forget to book an automatic in advance.

Booking a taxi not always necessary

No need to call up a taxi every time you want to head somewhere, there are plenty to go around during the day. You can flag one down by stretching out the hand or just head to a taxi rank. But if you're heading on an early morning flight home, best order one just to be sure. Taxi too expensive? Save a bit of money and take the bus instead!

Buses won't stop unless you put your hand out

If you are taking the bus this is vitally important. But be warned, some days even putting your hand out and waving it around won't be enough to make them stop. So don't be surprised if you see people at the bus stop jumping up and down in desperation when the bus is in view.

Read more: 15 things to do in Ireland you've never heard of

Prepare to be late, the buses are never on time

No point in looking up the timetable, sometimes they don't even bother turning up. This is particularly true for Dublin Bus whose buses randomly disappear off the timetable. You're almost better off relying on these transport parody Twitter accounts.

We tend to curse a lot

Mind your ears, we do it without realizing! But we don't mean it to be offensive; it just sort of slips out. Best be warned if you have impressionable kids around, however.

We almost take pride in the state of our potholes

Ireland's country roads are notorious for having the regular pothole. You might as well take a crash course in rally driving before you tackle our roads. If you are driving, make sure you have a great baby seat to keep the little ones safe.

Traveling to Ireland - What to pack:

It’s going to rain

It will. You might as well pack your wellies now if you’re planning to head over because in Ireland when it rains – it pours.



But it might be sunny

There’s also a chance that the sun might actually make an appearance so don’t forget the sunglasses!

Read more: Five things to do in Ireland when the sun shines



Anything over 17 degrees is considered warm

Degrees Celsius that is, at room temperature, about 65 Fahrenheit. We'll head out in t-shirts when it's this warm.

If you don't want to stick out as a tourist abandon your Aran jumper

Seriously. We don't really wear them very often and if we do it's probably in the comfort of our homes where we can't be seen.

Traveling to Ireland on a budget:

Off-licenses close at 10 pm

If you're planning to head out or want a good night in, don't forget that Irish off-licenses err liquor stores, close at 10 pm. If you don't get there in time, you could end up paying the extortionate Temple Bar prices.

The perfect night out ends with a 4 in 1

What's a 4 in 1, I hear you say? Why it's the most delicious thing to eat after a night on the town. Usually contains chips (fries), curry, rice and some form of chicken to nom on and most importantly, it's cheap as chips (sorry!).

Never say no to a cup of tea

You'd be mad to say 'no!' We're known for our expert tea-making abilities so grab the opportunity to have a cuppa and sure, who would say no to a nice free hot drink.

Do you have any great traveling to Ireland tips? Let us know about them in the comments section.

* Originally published in July 2017.