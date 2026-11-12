Ireland’s standing as a golfing powerhouse is about to be tested in front of its largest audience yet. When the Ryder Cup celebrates 100 years at Adare Manor in 2027, the millions tuning in worldwide will be watching far more than one County Limerick estate.

The countdown is on to one of the most significant moments in Irish sporting history as The Ryder Cup returns to Ireland in 2027, bringing the world's attention to Adare, County Limerick, for the tournament's 100th anniversary year at Adare ManorOpens in new window.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

First staged in 1927, the Ryder Cup's centenary edition represents a landmark occasion for Ireland and a source of immense local, regional and national pride. As preparations continue, the tournament provides an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the island's world-class golf offering, stunning landscapes, and renowned hospitality to a global audience.

A links coastline unlike anywhere else

Ireland is widely recognized as one of the world's leading golf destinations, welcoming around 250,000 golf visitors annually. The island boasts more than 400 golf courses, including approximately one-third of the world's natural links courses, offering golfers an extraordinary variety of playing experiences. From dramatic Atlantic coastlines and windswept dunes to lush parkland settings such as Adare Manor, Ireland delivers unforgettable golf in spectacular surroundings.

The quality of Ireland's golfing landscape is reflected in international rankings. According to Golf Digest, Royal County Down, Royal Portrush and Ballybunion Golf Club (Old Course) are all ranked among the world's top ten golf courses, cementing Ireland's reputation as a destination for bucket-list golf experiences.

Ireland's credentials have also been recognized multiple times by the International Association of Golf Tour Operators, which has named the island International Golf Destination of the Year, reflecting the exceptional quality and breadth of its golf tourism offering.

The island's rich golfing heritage is reflected in the champions it has produced. Ireland is home to major winners and Ryder Cup stars, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Darren Clarke, Leona Maguire, Pádraig Harrington, and Paul McGinley. Their achievements, alongside Ireland's deep-rooted golfing culture and celebrated 19th-hole tradition, add further prestige to the Ryder Cup's return to Irish soil.

Golf on the island of Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes. Visitors combine championship golf with exceptional dining experiences, vibrant cities, spectacular scenery and the inevitable 19th hole, where stories from the course are shared over a warm Irish welcome.

Speaking at the Year to Go press conference, US Captain Jim Furyk talked at length about his new love for one of Ireland’s national sports, Gaelic Football, whilst Europe Captain Luke Donald talked about how playing in Ireland is “always special” and that the course at Adare Manor is “spectacular.”

Five-star resorts and fresh investment

Beyond the fairways, Ireland offers an outstanding collection of luxury golf resorts. Host venue Adare Manor is a five-star destination set amid breathtaking landscapes, medieval ruins, formal gardens and woodland walks. Other renowned golf resorts across the island include Dromoland Castle, The K Club, Lough Erne Resort and Galgorm, all combining championship golf with world-class hospitality experiences.

Investment across the sector continues to strengthen Ireland's position as a premier golf destination. New courses at Brittas Bay Golf Club and Curracloe Golf Club are scheduled to open in 2027, expanding opportunities in the south-east. Elsewhere, Lahinch Golf Club has recently unveiled its €6 million clubhouse redevelopment, Ballybunion Golf Club has invested more than €11 million in enhancements to its Cashen Course, while significant developments have also taken place at The Hawthorn by Galway Bay and are planned at Galgorm.

Ireland's credentials as a host nation were further demonstrated in September 2026 when the country welcomed both the Walker Cup at Lahinch and the Irish Open at Doonbeg, highlighting its ability to stage world-class sporting events in exceptional settings.

Adare as a gateway to the west

As host of the 2027 Ryder Cup, Adare will serve as a gateway to one of Ireland's greatest tourism experiences, the Wild Atlantic Way. Stretching 2,500 kilometers from Malin Head in County Donegal to Kinsale in County Cork, the route is renowned for its dramatic coastal landscapes, picturesque villages, vibrant culture, and unforgettable visitor experiences.

Getting to Ireland has never been easier, with direct flights from major cities across the United States, Great Britain, and Europe into Dublin Airport, as well as regional gateways including Shannon, Cork, and Ireland West Airport, placing visitors within easy reach of some of the world's most celebrated golf courses.

As the golfing world looks ahead to the Ryder Cup's centenary year, Ireland is preparing to welcome players, fans and visitors from across the globe. The 2027 tournament promises not only a world-class sporting spectacle but an opportunity to showcase the very best of Ireland's landscape, culture, heritage and hospitality on one of sport's biggest stages.