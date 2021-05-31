County Kerry, the jewel of Ireland's southwest, is known as the Kerry Kingdom, and with good reason. With stunning sights such as the Ring of Kerry, the Dingle Peninsula, and the Skellig Islands, County Kerry is one of the most famous and beautiful of the 32 counties.

So it makes sense that a 2019 survey about bucket list destinations around the world ranked the Irish county as the third best place to visit.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its official list of the 'Top 50 Bucket List Destinations 2019'.

A sample survey of their 1.5million social audience identified which destinations across the world feature most on people’s bucket lists.

Bali, Indonesia, came in at No.1, with New Orleans, the USA at No.2, and Ireland’s Kerry at No.3.

The Ring of Kerry, the county's world-famous scenic driving route, received an especially high number of mentions. The most popular approach is to start in Killarney and make one’s way to Kenmare, along the rugged coastline of the Iveragh Peninsula and then back again through a number of charming villages, but some visitors prefer to drive it the other way around!

Rounding out the top 10 destinations behind County Kerry were Marrakech, Morocco; Sydney, Australia; The Maldives; Paris, France; Cape Town, South Africa; Dubai, UAE; and Bora Bora, French Polynesia. You can check out the full 'Top 50 Bucket List Destinations 2019' here.

