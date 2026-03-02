Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, stunning in both sight and history, is a must-see for anyone planning a trip to Ireland.

The Giant's Causeway, in County Antrim, is composed of tens of thousands of hexagonal columns and is one of Ireland’s most popular travel destinations, boasting nearly 1 million visitors a year.

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Planning your trip to Giant’s Causeway

Giant’s Causeway is located on the coast of Antrim in Northern Ireland. Thanks to the soft border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, there’s no need to produce a passport or go through customs if traveling between the two.

Read more The top natural wonders on the island of Ireland

There is no admission fee to walk the Giant’s Causeway, but there are fees to use the Visitor’s Center and its parking lots. Removed from the hustle and bustle of Ireland’s more populous areas, Giant’s Causeway is best reached by car or tour bus. Also, an option is the park-and-ride that runs from nearby Bushmills Village. From March to October, the rambler runs every 20 minutes.

Admission into the Visitor’s Center, which is wheelchair accessible, includes spots to learn, eat, and shop. Discounts are available if you book online in advance or if you’re part of a group booking. There is no admission fee for children under five or National Trust members.

The weather in Ireland can be unpredictable at best, so be sure to check the forecast beforehand and dress accordingly! The Causeway’s Northern location makes it susceptible to cold, rainy weather typical of Ireland. If you plan to do a more vigorous hike, make sure you have sturdy shoes and water.

No matter the weather, bring your camera, as the stunning landscape offers photography you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

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While you’re at the Giant's Causeway

While the spectacular views are no doubt the star of the show, there’s plenty to do and see once you’ve arrived at Giant’s Causeway in Antrim.

Upon arriving, the Visitor’s Center can help guide your tour, or you can opt to explore on your own. Included with admission to the Visitor’s Center is an outdoor audio guide and an orientation leaflet available in several languages. Park rangers are also available for a more personalized tour, though such tours should be booked in advance.

The most popular activity at Giant’s Causeway is the several different walking routes lining the coastal area. All offer unparalleled views of the coastline at varying degrees of difficulty. The best part? The walking trails are free.

The National Trust outlines three sites to be on the lookout for during your walks: Giant’s Boot, The Wishing Chair, and The Camel. You’ll find The Giant’s Boot, allegedly left behind by mythical hero Finn McCool, near Port Noffer. Take a load off on The Wishing Chair, a naturally formed throne that has been sat on so often that it’s become smooth and shiny. Lastly, take a peek over the cliffs near Portnaboe to see where Finn McCool’s “camel” lies, but it is actually a basaltic dike.

Perhaps lesser known is the incredible selection of wildlife native to the area. Nature enthusiasts will find no shortage of things to explore and study along the coast. As a part of the National Trust, Giant’s Causeway receives funding to help protect and preserve the natural beauty of the area.

Anyone even slightly familiar with Giant’s Causeway will know how stunning of a photo opportunity the landscape provides. Whether it’s raining or the sun is shining, you’re sure to walk away with dazzling snapshots to remember your visit! The trick is to take your time exploring the area while you’re there - after all, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most!

Have you been to Giant’s Causeway before? Share your experience in the comments!

Here's a clip released by National Geographic on the Irish wonder, the Giant's Causeway:

* Originally published in August 2018, updated in October 2025.