Irish holidaymakers bemoaning the high costs of a staycation in Ireland can now enjoy a free holiday, if they are willing to get their hands dirty that is.

World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF) is an international of sustainable farms offering free accommodation and board in exchange for some work on the land.

At a time when staying at home is the new foreign holiday, why do it for free and learn about sustainable living and organic farming?

WWOOF's Irish network consists of farms all over the country and anyone who takes advantage of a free staycation will get hands-on experience on an organic farm, helping out by sowing seeds, planting crops, and caring for animals.

Volunteer farmers have the choice of staying for as long as they like, from weekends away to a month-long stint on the organic farms.

Read more: "Agri-porn" nude Irish farmers pose for charity 2020 calendar

The organization has been operating in Ireland for 40 years but has changed approach this summer in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than appealing for overseas volunteers like normal, WWOOF has now turned inward in an appeal for Irish holidaymakers looking to staycation in Ireland.

WWOOF hopes that the campaign will draw people out of the cities over the summer months and help educate more volunteers about productive farming and growing, all the while providing a healthy dose of fresh air.

The organization hopes that volunteers will take what they have learned back home and that they will continue to use the methods they learn when they go home.

You can find out more about WWOFF by clicking here.

Would working on a farm in exchange for free accommodation and board interest you? Let us know in the comments.

Read more: This Irish castle and stud farm for sale is absolutely spectacular