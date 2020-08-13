Where will your first stop in Ireland be when you can visit again?

More than 150 IrishCentral readers responded to our latest poll where we asked, where in Ireland are you most excited to visit?

Not surprisingly, we received a rich variety of responses all of which are stirring up our senses of wanderlust!

Here's an overview of the responses we received in the poll:

All great choices, in our humble opinion!

And here are some of the reasons that our thoughtful readers shared with us. From sentimental reasons like tracing your roots, to getting more in touch with nature, or simply looking for a bit of "craic," there's no wrong reason to want to visit Ireland!

Guinness Storehouse - "The view from the top is unreal."

Christ Church Dublin - "Attend church services."

Old Glen Bar - "In Glen County Donegal. Owned by McLaughlin family. Good craic."

The Lodge at Ashford Castle - "I was supposed to get married there but we have had to cancel due to pandemic...now rescheduled for next spring."

Glendalough - "'Ireland's Garden' is my favorite place! It is peaceful and serene and a great spot to hike."

Cliffs of Moher - "We went last October and it was AMAZING! It was just myself and my husband. When we go back (hopefully within the next 2 years), we want to bring our 2 kids (currently 10 and 8) and show them the beauty of Ireland, of which the Cliffs clearly show!"

Kilkee - "Swimming in the Pollack Holes - The most beautiful place to swim. You get a view of the gorgeous Kilkee Cliffs reaching out into the ocean-it is absolutely stunning."

The Dunbrody in New Ross - "I hear it is a terrific ship to board with so much history going back to John F. Kennedy's great grandfather."

Skellig Michael - "Monks lived there and travelled by currach."

Old Head Golf links in Kinsale - It Is magnificent. I look forward to losing golf balls with my name on them for posterity. :)

The Blarney Stone - "I got such a thrill kissing it last time I was in Ireland."

New Tenement Museum, Writers Museum, and Dublin Museum - "Cross section of new experiences of Irish history."

Clonmacnoise - "I am fascinated by ancient Celtic Christianity."

Sheep’s Head Peninsula - "Incredible scenery and some of the best hillwalking in Europe."

Westport - I like to sing at the ballad sessions. I've sung in sessions all over Ireland, but I like the look and feel of Westport, by day and by night.

County Tyrone, Northern Ireland - "I hired a genealogist in Ireland, my ancestors came from there. Found out our last visit to Ireland that I was only about 50 miles from their home. Going in May 2021, I hope."

Dingle Harbor - "To see Fungie the Dolphin."

Galway - Just purely because of Ed Sheeran's "Galway Girl"

Galway City - "Been there once, but not long enough. I love the little city / big town vibe. Saw some wonderful talent out and about on the streets. Especially a wonderful old-style Sean Nos dancer. I bought some Claddagh earrings there but I lost them, so I must return!"

My great grandfather's farm in Dranagh, Carlow - "I've been there before, and it's so peaceful and beautiful pushed up against the Blackstairs Mountains on the Carlow/Wexford border. I want to spend more than just a half hour there and get to know the surrounding villages and St. Mullin's Cemetery where the Gahan-Murphy-Lawler families abide."

Aran Islands - "Most authentic feeling when it comes down to Irish history."

Giant's Causeway and The Coastal Route - "It’s a scenic and stunning natural wonder. I love spending my time in nature. It’s also in Northern Ireland, where my great-great grandparents were born."

Pubs and nature - "Engaging with people and eating their food is the best way to get to know another culture. I am a chef/ educator for high school culinary students. Culture and history excites me."

Mount Saint Patrick - "In 2000, I climbed halfway but it was raining heavily and became too dangerous. But it was such a spiritual journey that I need to complete it."

National Museum of History - View historical artifacts

Miltown Malbay - Home of Traditional Music/Willie Clancy

Dublin - So much to see and do. Can’t wait to eat at The Hairy Lemon

Limerick - I am Italian and Ireland is the second country I have in my heart, I ve already visited Dublin, Birr, the Cliffs of Moher, Clonmacnoise, The Aran Ireland and my husband asked me to marry him in a pub in Galway. I have recently read Mc Court's books and again I am ready to pack my things and leave. I am an Italian teacher willing to improve the English language. I am planning to stay a month of next summer, 2021 somewhere in Ireland and I need some advice... have you goy any? anyone who would like to adopt me? Roberta

Beara Peninsula - "I have been to Ireland from Canada 9 times over 20 years....always by public transportation. I look forward to the new adventure of this amazing area of history and beauty ...without a car."

Anywhere in the Gaeltacht - "I am a proud Irishman (born and raised in the USA) and I would like to be among those who speak Gaeilge. Although I am not a Gaeilgoir myself (only a beginner), it is a dream of mine to return to the west of Ireland to be among the fields and people of my ancestors."

Killarney - "The Gap of Dunloe, The Lakes of Killarney, Killarney National Park, the abbey, the farm, the pubs, the music. It's all there."

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.

Where are you most excited to visit in Ireland? Let us know in the comments, below!