We may not be able to travel just yet, but until then, we can plot our dream Irish vacation!

In our recent IrishCentral readers survey, over 50 percent of IrishCentral readers told us that they are planning to make a trip to Ireland within the next three years.

Of course, given the state of the world at the moment, lots of vacation plans have, sadly, been put on hold. (IrishCentral stands by the official advice of both the UK and Ireland to avoid all non-essential travel for the time being.)

But not to worry! Ireland is not going anywhere and will certainly be waiting for you with open arms and Céad Míle Fáilte once it’s safe to travel freely again.

So we want to know - whether it's your first trip to Ireland or your hundredth - where will your first stop be once you finally get the chance to vacation in Ireland?

Will it be a scenic location - like the Cliffs of Moher?

A museum - such as EPIC, The Irish Immigration Museum?

An attraction - we love The Guinness Storehouse!

A proper pub or tasty restaurant? There's no shortage of either in Ireland!

Maybe you just can’t wait to visit your family’s homestead ... or somewhere else entirely?

Whatever it is - let us know in our IrishCentral readers survey, here!

