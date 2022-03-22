There's never been a better time than now to book your tickets to Ireland with Aer Lingus - let's go! Find out the best things to do and see on the Emerald Isle this spring and summer season.

St. Patrick's Day may be over but that doesn't mean Ireland has put an end to celebrations. Heading towards the spring and summer, an array of events and activities await you on the island of Ireland.

To help you feel inspired with all that there is to see and do in Ireland, we've put together our top suggestions to suit whatever takes your fancy.

Music to the ears

Make your way to Omagh in Northern Ireland from May 28-29 and get a taste of the famous Bluegrass Festival, the largest festival of its kind outside of North America. You’re in for a toe-tappin', knee-slappin’ treat as bluegrass masters from across the globe descend on the unique setting of the Ulster American Folk Park.

Then from July 11-24, Galway International Arts Festival will take center stage and thousands of visitors and locals alike will descend on the medieval streets. Visitors can hear Ireland’s finest traditional musicians as well as performances by the likes of the Kaiser Cheifs, The Flaming Lips, and many more in the festival’s iconic Big Top on the banks of the River Corrib.

A Passion for Sport

This summer immerse yourself in the thrill of the full American football experience on Irish soil with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The Northwestern Wildcats will pack up and head to Ireland when opening the 2022 season against Big Ten-foe Nebraska in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on August 27.

High School teams from the USA will also travel to Ireland and compete in an official game the Friday before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The Taste of Irish Cuisine

Ireland has become renowned for its diverse culinary scene and food tours are the best way to discover the authentic Irish taste that's on offer.

This summer, take part in Kingdom Food Tours in Dingle, County Kerry, and get to know the beautiful town like a local on this relaxed and insightful guided tour. Discover the history and culture of the area while stopping off at the top pubs, restaurants, and shops along the way to sample some of Ireland’s best food and drink. Plus you will get to meet the culinary innovators and learn their secrets.

You could also head to Northern Ireland and join a group with the award-winning original Belfast Food Tour that takes you on a 4-hour fun and food-filled guided walk to some top food and drinks spots around Belfast City Centre.

You will start in the historic St George’s Market, meeting producers, and tasting local products, before heading around Belfast to visit traditional bars, world-class shops and more, eating and drinking some of the best local food and drink along the way.

Embrace Irish Culture and Heritage

From June 4-5 celebrate Ireland's Viking past at the unique Timahoe Heritage Festival in County Laois. The village of Timaoe in Ireland's Hidden Heartland is steeped in centuries of history and during the festival, watch as it comes alive with heritage talks, archaeological digs, basket making, and much more.

While Spraoi International Street Arts Festival in Waterford City in Ireland's Ancient East returns from July 29-31. The festival presents free street theatre, dance, spectacle, contemporary circus, and music shows. Artists from around the world perform arrive in Ireland's oldest city for a summer spectacle you won't forget!

