Tipperary is waiting for romantic wanderers – get lost in rolling hills, discover hidden treasures and ancient lores.

For couples looking for a romantic escape, Tipperary, with its castles and abbeys, lakeside strolls, and luxurious accommodation is a dream-like destination. Whether you’re looking for a rural loved-up adventure, the perfect spot to pop the question, or an intimate wedding venue to treat friends and family, here’s a guide to help you find your remote getaway in Ireland’s best-kept secret.

Weekend Wanderers

Rock of Cashel: Experience your own fairytale at the magical Rock of Cashel. This remarkable ancient site of medieval buildings is one of Ireland’s most iconic structures. Marvel at the Gothic Cathedral and architecture of Cormac’s Chapel – with its vaulted ceilings, grand doorways, and suburb frescoes and admire the incredible vista overlooking the Golden Vale and the town of Cashel.

The Glen of Aherlow: is the perfect place for loved-up ramblers who enjoy spending time together in nature. Walk, cycle, or take a horse through this lush valley where the River Aherlow runs between the Galtee Mountains and the wooded ridge of Slievenamuck.

Tucked away on the mystical shores of Lough Derg, far removed from every day, the Destination Resort of Coolbawn Quay offers couples peaceful privacy with relaxed luxury. Imagine late breakfast on your private terrace, picnic lunch by the shore, and romantic dinner under a mantle of stars…the perfect Romantic Escape.

Romantic Engagements

Nenagh Castle: Climb the 101 steps of this cylindrical castle to enjoy stunning views stretching across County Tipperary. Be sure that after a 101 step inclines your loved one still has time to take a breath before you pop the question!

Bansha Castle: Elevate your romantic proposal at the 300-year-old Bansha Castle. Nestled in the stunning Glen of Aherlow and surrounded by breathtaking views Bansha is one of Tipperary’s most luxurious venues – this location is the perfect spot to get down on one knee.

Wedding Planners

Raheen House Hotel: this stunning Georgian House is surrounded by 3.5 acres of gardens and is just five minutes from Clonmel town for surplus wedding guests. With 15 bedrooms, this is the perfect choice for those looking for an intimate and cozy wedding venue.

Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen is located in the picturesque town of Cashel, with The Rock of Cashel as its backdrop. This well-known modern restaurant is ideal for couples seeking an intimate location to celebrate their union. Experience incredible food and dine outdoors in luxury in the stunning Glass Well.

Cloughjordan: Cloughjordan House is a beautiful 800-year-old country house set within 8 acres of sweeping lawns and ancient trees. The venue offers a charming and intimate setting that is exclusively yours for your wedding day. Catering for up to 180 wedding guests, enjoy a ‘house party’ atmosphere with fantastic food, in beautiful surroundings.

Kilshane House: This elegant and spacious regency house, rich in heritage and history, can accommodate up to 280 + guests. The house is the centerpiece of 320 acres of private parkland including the Ara River, a Victorian landscape garden with a man-made lake, noble trees, and a pagoda that appears to float on the lake. Did we forget to mention the Orangerie? Your wedding will be the most Instagrammed occasion of the year!

Anner Hotel: The Anner Hotel, this elegant country house with its beautifully manicured gardens, located in the picturesque town of Thurles, offers the perfect wedding venue for couples looking for a rural retreat in stunning surrounds.

Ashley Park House: is a family-owned lakeside country house. A tranquil haven on the edge of Lough Ourna. Set in 76 acres of beech woodland and formal gardens, the historic country house provides the perfect backdrop for your wedding. A magical place that offers you endless possibilities for your wedding day.

Visit Tipperary Tourism’s website for more information on accommodation, activities, and vouchers in the Premier county.