This fall, enjoy a getaway with your dearest friends in the surroundings of Ireland's Ancient East at The Heritage Hotel & Spa in Co Laois.

Heading to Ireland to catch up with friends and family? Escape to The Heritage and make unforgettable memories together with their Bubbles & Bliss package.

Arrive at The Heritage, a beautiful resort set in the heart of the serene countryside in the pretty village of Killenard in County Laois, just over an hour’s drive from Dublin, and check into one of their new group suites for up to six guests, where you’ll be greeted with a bottle of bubbles on arrival.

Sip away in your private sitting room, and admire the two beautifully designed bedrooms adjoining either side, where you’ll be retiring for a restful night’s sleep.

Catch up with the gang before heading down to the spa, where you can relax with a 30-minute pampering ESPA treatment and have time to explore and experience the thermal suite.

When you’re fabulously relaxed and revitalized, head for the bar where you and your group can enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail and an unforgettable dining experience in Blake’s with a three-course meal, where you’ll find lots of fantastic local Laois producers on the menu.

Finish off your evening with your favorite movie, popcorn, and a glass of wine in their in-house cinema, or curl up on the sofa in your suite and enjoy a movie night hamper delivered to your room.

After an eventful night, make the most of a late check-out the following day with breakfast, and a chauffeur-driven trip to Kildare Village with 10% discount cards to use. This really is the ultimate getaway to enjoy with your cherished friends!

Rates start from €1,494 per night or €249 pps (based on 6 guests) and include a 30-minute spa treatment and access to the spa experience, Champagne on arrival, pre-dinner cocktail, three-course dinner in Blake’s, cinema access or movie night hamper to the room, late check-out, chauffeured drive to Kildare village and 10% discount cards each.