The Dublin Coach House, which is listed on Airbnb, may have inspired a line in Taylor Swift's song "Sweet Nothing."

"Wait I’m looking at airbnbs in Ireland and found one Taylor stayed at?" Twitter user Manda said on June 1.

"They say that Sweet Nothings references her stay there."

Manda adds, erroneously: "This is where they stayed in Wicklow."

Manda shared a screenshot of the Airbnb listing which appears to feature an autographed photo and thank you note the pop star sent to the host.

However, the Airbnb listing appears to have since scrubbed any mention of Swift's visit.

According to Manda's tweet, the Airbnb listing said: "Taylor Swift stayed with us while in Ireland.

"The location of her stay was kept confidential and nobody ever found out, allowing her some peace and quiet while in Dublin.

"Her song 'Sweet Nothing' references her stay."

Manda's tweet has racked up nearly 12k likes since she posted on June 1.

The two-bedroom Dublin Airbnb which boasts five stars and glowing reviews closely resembles a Tuscan farmhouse after undergoing extensive renovations in recent years.

It also includes two bathrooms and a beautiful secluded private terrace.

Bookings require a two-night minimum stay and cost roughly €350 per night.

Swift is believed to have stayed in Ireland while her now ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was filming "Conversations with Friends," an adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney's novel, in and around Dublin. (Swift and Alwyn also reportedly spent Christmas 2018 in Co Limerick.)

Afterward, an Irish reference made its way onto Swfit's mega-hit album "Midnights" which was released in 2022.

In her song "Sweet Nothing," Swift sings: "I spy with my little tired eye / Tiny as a firefly / A pebble that we picked up last July / Down deep inside your pocket / We almost forgot it / Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?"

Earlier, in 2021, Swift sent her Irish fanbase into a tizzy when she posted photos to promote the release of her single "The Lakes" which appeared to show a distinctive Co Donegal locale in the background.

It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side eye you cause no one is around https://t.co/4Gfmh9hXDs pic.twitter.com/MmsujVaV83 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2021

Swift recently announced international dates for her smash-hit "The Eras Tour," but has not confirmed any Irish shows yet.