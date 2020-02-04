Dublin spots that are completely romantic for your Valentine's Day proposal.

Thinking of proposing this Valentine’s Day? Take our advice on some of the best locations to pop the question around Dublin.

Read More: Five Irish love stories that changed history

Stephen’s Green, City Centre

11

A predictable, but iconic location, what’s not to like about Stephen’s Green on a fresh and sunny day? Catch her off guard in an old bandstand, or more subtly on a rustic bench.

Ha’Penny Bridge, Temple Bar

11

This may be a tad more touristy than tasteful, but will defiantly add to the shock factor, and who knows, onlookers may applaud your bravery in such an open proposal setting. Why not attach a love lock while you’re there, despite the almost definite fact the County Council will clip it off.

Read More: Romantic Irish ideas for St. Valentine's Day

Howth, North County

11

Even if she hates hiking, dragging her onto the side on a windswept mountain, with a spectacular view over Dublin Bay and the Wicklow Mountains on a clear day, could make even the most reluctant walker into a blushing bride to be!

National Gallery of Ireland, Merrion Square West

11

A great date location at any stage of a relationship could also make a perfect proposal spot. In front of a painting, you both like, or her favorite artist's? Even the stairwell is beautiful and romantic.

Dublin Castle, Christchurch

11

Treat her like a princess starring in her own fairytale! Dublin Castle could be the ideal spot to make her fantasies come true... Although we won’t be taking the blame if you end up with a castle and fairytale themed wedding too.

Read More: Spending Valentine’s Day in one of Ireland’s beautiful castles

Oscar Wilde Statue, Merrion Square Park

11

“Women are meant to be loved, not understood.”

Famous words from a man who knew where to stand. This line from Oscar Wilde could be a great one to pull if you aren’t so well-spoken yourself, and I’m sure she’ll agree (and hold it against you too).

Iveagh Gardens, Dublin 2

11

This hidden treasure, just off Harcourt Street, can be a discrete location for an intimate proposal. With quaint little winding paths, it’s an enactment from any period drama. But if you’re using a real ring, watch out for those magpies! They rule this park!

Read More: How to find love and romance on Dublin's cobbled streets

Guinness Storehouse, Gravity Bar

11

Incredible 360-degree views over the Dublin skyline, particularly beautiful at sunset (say 'awwww'). This would be the perfect venue for an exclusive, unforgettable party or intimate soiree. Did someone say engagement party?!

Read More: This Guinness chocolate pudding recipe is perfect for Valentine's Day

The Dean, Harcourt Street

11

This boutique Dublin hotel, offers luxury rooms, a rooftop garden, and cocktails to die for! Why not treat her to an indulgent staycation, with a spa, cocktail bar, two restaurants, club beneath, interiors to lust after... and on top of it all you’re going to propose? Bonus points if you can get the cool 'I fell in love here' neon sign in pictures. Lucky gal!

Read More: How the Irish (and Welsh) invented romantic love

Pacino’s, Suffolk Street

11

If you are adventurous eaters you could try one of the blind tastes available. Blindfolds will be worn for each of six courses, (though can be removed between courses to gaze lovingly into her eyes). Food is served on crackers, minimizing the chance for mayhem, and pens are provided to write down your thoughts. She’ll be hyped up trying something new, and the blindfold is provided, all you need is the courage and a ring!

Read More: Best places in Ireland to spend Valentine’s Day

What do you think the most romantic spot is in Dublin? Let us know in the comments!