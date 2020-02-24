Swallow Lodge & Jack's Cottage in Co Waterford are on the market for €485k

Imagine owning not one but two Irish cottages along the banks of the idyllic Blackwater River in Ireland? Now's your chance, as Swallow Lodge and Jack's Cottage in Co Waterford are on the market for €485k.

Read More: An Irish thatched cottage on the East Cork coast to dream of

REA Spratt, the realtors managing the sale of the property, say the two homes "enjoy a magical setting on the banks of the Blackwater River with spectacular views and have access to the river via their private jetty. The owners have from time to time favored taking a leisurely boat ride to Cappoquin or Youghal, depending on the tide, to do the weekly shopping.

“Both homes are surrounded by mature extensively landscaped and lawned gardens, providing an explosion of color and scent, with something flowering every month of the year. In addition to the vast array of trees and shrubs, there is a vegetable garden, incorporating fruit bushes, apple trees, potting shed, glasshouse, polytunnel.

“Other outside buildings are a pumphouse for the well, a workshop, a dog kennel/storage shed and a hen house with an enclosed chicken run. There are also original stonebuilt stables now used as a fuel store and garden machinery shed."

Swallow Lodge

The realtors say: “Swallow Lodge has evolved from an original stone cottage. Designed in an open plan ‘New England’ style, it retains many of the original features, such as the wooden ceilings and fireplace.

“The attention to detail is exceptional with the fabulous design ensuring one has river or garden views from every window. The impressive sheltered deck on the south side of Swallow Lodge offers a perfect atmospheric area to sit and reflect or watch the sun go down over the Blackwater Valley on those long summer evenings while enjoying a glass of wine or two with friends over an enjoyable barbecue."

Accommodation: On the ground floor, there's an entrance porch, original cottage living room, guest bedroom, office, living space, conservatory, laundry room, cold larder, rear hall, bathroom, and two bedrooms. The first floor features a gallery landing, library area, storage room, studio/bedroom, shower room, and bedroom.

Inclusions: Light fittings, Rangemaster Classic 100 Cooker, Fisher Paykel dishwasher, Samsung Classic Fridge Freezer with Ice Maker, Washing machine & Dryer, Hot Tub, Sauna.

Read More: This former abbey for sale in Co Sligo would be an epic investment property

Jack's Cottage

Of the thatched cottage, the realtors say: “Jack’s Cottage, one of the last thatched cottages still inhabited in this part of the Blackwater Valley, is presented in a superb condition throughout and retains all the charm of a bygone era, yet has all the conveniences for modern living. It has been enjoyed by family members, friends and paying guests from all over the world, as a self-catering holiday home for the past 22 years."

Accommodation: Old kitchen, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility, 3 bedrooms, rear hallway, studio, shower room, and bathroom.

Inclusions: Built-in Finlux oven, hob, Candy washing machine, Indesit dryer, Finlux dishwasher.

Read More: We're tickled pink by this seaside cottage for sale in Co Waterford

The surrounding area

Autumn light on the Blackwater river! Publiée par Jack's Cottage sur Mardi 5 novembre 2019

The Blackwater Valley is located between Cappoquin and Youghal and is a short drive from Dungarvan Town Centre. The Blackwater River, renowned for salmon fishing and known worldwide as the ‘Irish Rhine’ is designated a “Special Area of Conservation”. The river is home to many protected species, including Otters, Peregrine Falcons, Buzzards and Little Egrets, which can be observed from the hide by the dock on this property. The building of new houses along the river is very restricted.

The Blackwater Valley is also home to the annual Opera Festival and the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing at Lismore.

There are many opportunities for outdoor activities nearby, such as river tours, kayaking, riverside walks as well as pony trekking, cycling on the Waterford Greenway, hill walking, sailing, fishing, numerous beaches, and beautiful coves and golf courses.

At the seaside village of Ardmore, which boasts a Michelin star restaurant, you can also enjoy cliff walking and whale and dolphin watching. The bustling town of Dungarvan with its lively Irish music scene, numerous award-winning restaurants, bars, and cinema has a very cosmopolitan feel.

Downstream from the property at the mouth of the river is the historic walled town of Youghal, with its connections to Sir Walter Raleigh and Elizabethan England. Indeed the centuries-old trade between England, Wales and the continent to this area continued until the 1960s, with sailing ships, such as the recently restored Kathleen and May, coming up the Blackwater river as far as Cappoquin and along the Bride river.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only.

Read More: Moon Cottage is the thatched cottage of our dreams for sale in Co Galway

You can get a better look at Jack's Cottage and Swallow Lodge here:

Jack's Cottage and Swallow Lodge Its almost 23 years to the day since we first saw Jack's Cottage and the cottage that was to become Swallow Lodge. We have lived a happy, fufilled and busy life here. However it is time for us to retire, so we have put both properties on the market. We would like to thank all our guests who have enriched our lives while staying in Jack's Cottage over the years. The attached video is a record of the properties which we hope you enjoy. We have placed the property with REA Spratt in Dungarvan and further details are available on REASpratt.ie and myhome.ie Publiée par Jack's Cottage sur Mardi 9 juillet 2019

You can learn more about the sale of Jack's Cottage and Swallow Lodge here

If you could move to anywhere in Ireland, where would it be? Let us know in the comments!