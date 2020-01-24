Ardo Cottage in Ardoginna, Ardmore, Co Waterford is on the market for €320k ($355k)

There's nothing more charming than an Irish cottage - unless you stumble upon a pink Irish cottage, that is!

Read More: Moon Cottage is the thatched cottage of our dreams for sale in Co Galway

Ardo Cottage in Co Waterford is now on the market for €320k ($355k) and boasts stunning sea views on the outskirts of the charming village of Ardmore.

Realtors Brian Gleeson Property say the pink Irish cottage is situated in the "scenic townland" of Ardo, Ardmore, in Co Waterford on the south coast of Ireland.

Read More: Perfect Christmas gift? West Cork cottage with sea views on the market for $312k

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, semi-detached property was "beautifully restored" by its current owners.

The realtors of this "special" property say it has been lovingly decorated while still retaining the cottage charm. It consists of an entrance hall, open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room with feature solid fuel stove, in addition to the bedrooms and bathrooms.

Only a five-minute drive to the "magic" Ardmore village, Ardo Cottage has spectacular sea views and is within walking distance of Goat Island Beach.

The realtors assure potential buyers that this charming Irish cottage, surrounded by unspoiled scenery, is "a home for you and the next generation."

Read More: We’re putting this thatched cottage that’s for sale in Co Kerry on our Christmas list

If you could live anywhere in Ireland, where would it be? Let us know in the comments!