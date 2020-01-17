Moon Cottage, Ballyveane, Clonbur, Co Galway is newly on the market

Moon Cottage, a thatched cottage in Co Galway, is new on the market with an asking price of €265k ($294k).

Read More: 18th-century seaside mansion on the market in Co Leitrim for $244k

The sellers of Moon Cottage note that the property is just two miles away from the “pretty fishing village” of Clonbur and that the “beautiful and mysterious" Lough Coolin is only a short walk from the cottage.

The thatched cottage, which the sellers say “commands superb and panoramic views over the surrounding countryside,” features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a barn.

The main cottage has a living room and dining room with a feature fireplace, fully fitted kitchen, shower room, and a double bedroom.

In the barn, there is a family bedroom upstairs while the downstairs has a kitchen / dining room and shower room.

Read More: Perfect Christmas gift? West Cork cottage with sea views on the market for $312k

The sellers say that Moon Cottage is ideally situated to enjoy the beauty and serenity of the West of Ireland. A wealth of country and rural activities are available at Moon Cottage’s doorstep, such as mountain walking, swimming, horseriding, fishing, and watersports.

The property is within easy driving distance of Connemara, an area of outstanding natural beauty with a wealth of activities to enjoy. Nearby Loughs Corrib and Mask offer the opportunity for world-renowned fishing adventures.

The bustling city of Galway, which has been named the European Capital of Culture for 2020, is an easy hour’s drive away.

Read More: We’re putting this thatched cottage that’s for sale in Co Kerry on our Christmas list

Historic Ashford Castle, where many heads of state have stayed, is just five miles away in neighboring Co Mayo and offers unique activities including the chance to fly a hawk at their School of Falconry or go horseback riding at their Equestrian Center.

Cong, where the iconic "The Quiet Man" was filmed, is just five miles away, while the vibrant town of Castlebar is about an hour's drive.

If you could own a home anywhere in Ireland, where would it be? Let us know in the comments!