Tullaghan House includes a historic "priest's hole" and has stunning seaside views in Co Leitrim

Tullaghan House, an historic mansion in Co Leitrim, is on the market for just $244k (€220k) and has enormous potential for redevelopment.

Read More: Pop singer’s former Galway mansion on the market for $3 million

Sherry FitzGerald Draper, the realtors managing the sale of the estate, say: “This wonderful 18th-century seven-bedroom residence has huge potential located just off the main Sligo to Donegal road at Tullaghan village with stunning sea views to the rear.

“This substantial property was built around 1780 by Thomas Dickson and is steeped in history, including the discovery of the ‘priest’s hole’, a hiding place in the back of the house where priests were hidden during the penal period.

The realtors say that Tullaghan House has "huge potential with some work needed to enhance the undoubted character and original features," which include sash bay windows, decorative cornicing, coving, horns, and cast-iron gates and railings.

Accommodation comprises of a porch with original tiled floor and stained glass windows, entrance hallway with fireplace, and a large drawing room with two beautiful Adams fireplaces.

Read More: Thatched cottages, castles and even islands: your favorite Irish properties of 2019

Six of the seven bedrooms in Tullaghan House are en-suite, and the mansion includes a dining room with a fireplace, a kitchen with pantry, utility room, downstairs WC, reception room, and the historic "priest's hole" room.

Outside, there is a small courtyard with fuels stores and plant room and also an outer yard with old buildings suitable for many different uses.

A "sweeping avenue" leads to the front of Tullaghan House, which is situated on approximately two acres of mature gardens that include old specimen beech and oak trees, as well as extensive outbuildings that have enormous potential to redevelop.

Tullaghan House is located in the heart of an area of "outstanding natural beauty" with many activities nearby including surfing, equestrian center, golf course. The Drowes River is on the doorstep of Tullaghan House, ideal for fishing enthusiasts.

Locals enjoy the privacy and tranquillity of the seaside, while never far from modern-day amenities and facilities. Aside from the convenient location, it is the beauty and vibrancy of the natural landscape that attracts buyers to the area.

Read More: Lady in Red singer Chris de Burgh selling $14 million stunning Irish mansion

If you could live anywhere in Ireland, where would it be? Let us know in the comments!