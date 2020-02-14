Banada Abbey in Tourlestrane, Co Sligo is on the market for less than €500k ($542k).

Looking for a unique investment property in Ireland? Banada Abbey in Co Sligo could be just what you’re looking for.

Gerry Rowland Optimum Auctioneers & Valuers, in association with Connacht Properties/I am Sold, are managing the “once in a lifetime opportunity” sale of Banada Abbey, an Irish Landmark Property, and its freehold title.

The asking price for the 11-bedroom, 5 bathroom property is €495k ($537k). The historic property is comprised of a convent building, chapel, school, outbuilding and sheds, most of which need refurbishing.

Banada Abbey sprawls across about 53 acres, of which approximately 36 acres are planted since 1992 with a combination of Spruce and Pine (24 acres) and Ash (12 acres).

The grounds feature about one kilometer of river frontage, and there is a cleared walkway along the banks of the River Moy, which winds its way along the eastern and southern boundaries of the property as it slowly makes it way to the sea at Ballina. This famous River has always been an important asset of the Banada property for domestic and commercial use, fishing, etc. It remains a beautiful and attractive feature of the property.

The local village of Tourlestrane is about a mile away, while bustling Tubberycurry is about five miles away. The town of Ballina in Co Mayo with all its services and amenities is a short drive away, with Knock International Airport only 12 miles away. Sligo City 25 miles, Galway City 60 miles, and Dublin a 3-hour drive.

The realtors note that this property has a lot of Irish history attached to it. It was the former ancestral home of Robert Jones and the Jones Family, who took up residency in the 1600s. In the mid-1800s the property was handed over to the Sisters of Charity and from then on it was used as a school/convent and also a ‘Lace School.’ You can learn more about Banada Abbey’s long and fascinating history on this website.

The realtors say this property has huge development potential and would suit a variety of uses for the entrepreneur who is looking for an investment.

You can get a better look at Banada Abbey here:

