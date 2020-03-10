Forget about a thatched cottage or a quaint farm, what could be more romantic and picturesque than a church in Westmeath?

A former Church of Ireland beauty, St. Nicholas' Church just outside Mullingar, in County Westmeath, has totally stolen our hearts. We know it's not the normal property you'd dream of but think of the possibilities... and the high, vaulted ceilings of this protected structure.

Plenty of churches around Ireland have been converted into domestic properties and this one could be no different. We're picturing a Grand Designs-style revamp using these wonderful 139 square meters of a property, nestled on 0.7 acres of woody land. The best bit is it's listed on Daft.ie for just $190k (€170k).

For sale, by the Real Estate Alliance, St. Nicholas's is located at Moyliskar, just outside the bustling town of Mullingar, the county town of Westmeath, c 53 miles from Dublin. Mullingar, a historic and thriving town, has a population over 20,000 and every amenity is available in the surrounding area.

St. Nicholas' was decommissioned 30 years ago. Despite its three dormant decades, the estate agents report that "it can be found to be generally in good order throughout with the interior remaining intact."

They continue "The church was constructed in traditional late 19th-century style comprising a four-bay hall with a tower and octagonal belfry above located at the west end and a single bay entrance porch on the southern elevation, surmounted by a pitched slate roof.

"The church retains all the charm and dignity of the period featuring ornate plasterwork and highly decorated stained glass windows some of which are attributed to Sarah Purser. The chancel features an original ornate tiled floor."

Can you just imagine the possibilities! What a dream Irish property.

