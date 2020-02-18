All the old-style charm of a rural Irish thatched cottage, with views of the sea, and with four bedrooms you'd be hard pushed to find a more idyllic spot.

On the market, for just $211.2k (€195k) this little bit of heaven in County Cork looks like it could make all your dreams come true. Trimmed in red, this thatched cottage looks as quaint as can be, however, delve inside and there are four bedrooms, a sizeable courtyard and 153.3 m² / 1650 ft² of space... who knew.

Every week, we promise ourselves we won't fall in love with a new dream vacation home in Ireland and every week we fail. This one is really quite picturesque though so we can be forgiven... we think.

Presented by Sherry FitzGerald this Old Road, Ballycotton, County Cork, thatched cottage is located on the scenic east coast of the county, with views over Ballycotton Bay.

According to the real estate agents, the home "has been renovated and refurbished creating a warm welcoming interior, whilst retaining many of the original features and charms."

The cottage is described as "cozy yet spacious" with "timber paneled ceilings, original open fireplace with bellows, plenty of windows allowing natural light to feel the rooms and original exposed stonework.

The Ballycotton thatched cottage is comprised of an entrance hall, living/ dining room, kitchen/ breakfast room, four bedrooms (one ensuite), a family bathroom, separate upstairs wash closet and wash handbasin. Outdoors you'll find a private courtyard with patio, off-street parking and small elevated side garden.

Around the town of Ballycotton offers, along with the picturesque village, cliff walks, the local pier, bars, restaurants, a church, school and more. The cottage is also just minutes' drive some of the best beaches in east Cork.

What do you think? Could you settle into Irish vacation life in this, not so little, thatched cottage in County Cork?

