On the market for just over $303k this little bit of heaven in Killybegs, County Donegal is the perfect mix of history and modern style with stunning views.

There's something truly special about a historic, traditional Irish thatched cottage and the Bumblebee Cottage, in Killybegs, looks just so perfect it has us dreaming of vacations in the wild north-west of County Donegal.

On the market with DNG Dorrian for $303.362 (€275,000) this white-washed Irish thatched cottage has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Most importantly it boasts of some of the most stunning and wild views along the Wild Atlantic Way.

As the agent themselves describe it:

"Perched on the south-facing slopes of Crownarad Mountain, the cottage benefits from spectacular open-aspect views over Fintra Beach and the Atlantic Ocean."

Undoubtedly a very special property the thatched cottage is just a short stroll from Fintra Beach, on the outskirts of Killybegs town. The beach consists entirely of fine golden sand and receives large numbers of day-trippers during the peak of the tourist season.

While the cottage itself is located perfect seclusion the closeby towns of Killybegs and Kilcar provide excellent amenities including local pubs, cafes, shops and more.

Killybegs is the largest fishing port in the country and on the island of Ireland. It is located north of Donegal Bay, near Donegal Town. The town is situated at the head of a scenic harbor and at the base of a vast mountainous tract extending northward.

The cottage itself is rich in history but was extensively refurbished by its current owners between 2016 and 2017. Today it retains much of its original character and features.

As the agents explain:

"In 2017 Bumblebee Cottage was re-thatched with the generous support of the Heritage Council...

"On top of the existing layer, they applied a new 10-inch coat of rye straw, a material traditionally used in Donegal. In accordance with historical Donegal practices, they used willow scallops and ropes on the roof to stabilize to straw and protect the roof from high winds. Kilpatrick completed the job by spraying the thatch with copper sulfate, which reinforces the strength of the straw and preserves its golden color."

Inside the home, the accommodation including an open-plan living space incorporating the kitchen and dining area, which includes a reclaimed oak floor throughout, imported 19th-century sandstone fireplace with an open, solid fuel fire. The living areas have been updated to the highest spec while keeping consideration for the history of the cottage.

The bathroom includes a Victorian-style suite comprising of a bespoke wooden vanity wash hand basin, a heritage wooden paneled bath, reclaimed oak floor, and wood paneling to the ceiling.

Doesn't this just get your imagination going?! We can't think of anywhere more ideal to get away from it all and recharge. Sign us up for a visit!

For more visit MyHome.ie or DNG Dorian.