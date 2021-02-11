Adare Manor in Co Limerick has been named the fifth most romantic hotel in the whole world in a new ranking conducted by Big 7 Travel.

Big 7 Travel says they searched high and low for hotels around the world that "go the extra mile for couples" ahead of Valentine's Day.

“Even if you’re celebrating with your loved one from the comfort and safety of your own home this year," Big 7 Travel said, "you can still dream about where to spend a night or two before 2021 is out. These are the places where you’ll fall in love all over again."

Adare Manor in Co Limerick is a 5-star luxury hotel situated on 840 acres of parkland and boasts a golf course, spa, and Michelin star restaurant.

Here’s what Big 7 Travel had to say about Adare Manor: “Splurge on one of the world’s most romantic hotels at Co. Limerick’s Adare Manor. This 5-star hotel set on an 840-acre estate brings gourmet food, warm hospitality, and grandeur to a new height. Clink your glasses over a candlelit five-course meal in The Oak Room, enjoy delicious Irish whiskey with one of their many tasting options in addition to relaxing together in one of their spacious suites."

Adare Manor is in great company in the top five most romantic hotels in the world, according to Big 7 Travel:

Longitude 131º – Uluru, Australia

Plaza Athénée – Paris, France

Laucala Island Resort – Laucala Island, Fiji

Villa Cora – Florence, Italy

Adare Manor - Limerick, Ireland

This is hardly the first award for the luxury Irish hotel. In 2018, Adare Manor was named the Best Hotel of the Year at the Virtuoso ‘Best of the Best Awards’ in Las Vegas, and in 2020, it claimed the "Ireland's Leading Hotel" designation for the third year in a row during the World Travel Awards.

In line with health restrictions, Adare Manor is currently closed to the public, but that won't stop us from dreaming about our next romantic getaway there.

