The luxurious Adare Manor Hotel in County Limerick has been named as "Ireland's Leading Hotel" for 2020 by the World Travel Awards.

The five-star hotel took the award for the third consecutive year at this year's World Travel Awards, which were held virtually.

In a post on Instagram, the hotel said that it was "delighted" to announce that it had been named as Ireland's leading hotel for the third year in-a-row.

"We are honoured to hold this title for a third consecutive year, and would like to thank our followers and guests for voting for Adare Manor as one of your favourite travel experiences," the hotel said on Instagram.

The 840-acre estate scooped the award after a record number of people voted in the annual competition, according to Graham Cooke, founder of the World Travel Awards.

"Our winners represent the very best of Europe’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them. They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges," Cooke said.

Adare Manor was also recognized as one of the best hotels in the world on the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Gold List.

Elsewhere in the World Travel Awards, Dublin's Convention Center scooped the award for Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre, while Portugal was voted as Europe's Leading Destination.