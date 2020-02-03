The top romantic spots, sights, and areas in Ireland that are the perfect place at Valentine's Day - or any time of year! - for a lovestruck getaway

Ireland, the country of saints and scholars, is known for its green lush countryside sites, ancient history destinations, and ‘craic’ (fun) at the local pub, but it’s also filled with romance from small boutique hotels in the middle of Ireland’s idyllic scenery to the spectacular great outdoors.

Anyone can buy a box of chocolates or go on a date to your favorite local restaurant but bring your loved on to any of these spots across Ireland and they will be more than impressed - trust us!

Here are some of IrishCentral's most romantic destinations in Ireland:

Castle Leslie, Co Monaghan

Castle Leslie boasts one thousand acres of ancient woodland and glittering lakes. This is a family-run regal sanctuary where the Leslie family have lived since the 1660s where they entertain politicians, ambassadors, and stars. Spend the morning horseback riding or pampering yourself in the Victorian spa in preparation for the gala ball.

Kinsale, Co Cork

Kinsale is indisputably one of the most picturesque little villages in Ireland. Just 15.5 miles outside Cork City, near the Old Head of Kinsale, the village sits on the mouth of the River Bandon. Not only is the village filled with beautiful buildings, but it also has a wealth of excellent restaurants and intimate pubs.

Whitefriar Street Carmelite Church, Dublin 2

Well, it doesn’t get more romantic than this! Nestled in the Liberties area of Dublin City are the real-life remains of none other than Saint Valentine. His remains were previously in the cemetery of Saint Hippolytus in Rome, but they were gifted to Dublin in the 19th century by Pope Gregory XVI. This Church in Dublin has long been a pilgrimage location for those seeking love, celebrating love, and indeed cursing love.

Bunratty Castle, Co Clare

What is more romantic than a real medieval fortress? At Bunratty Castle each night there is a medieval banquet where you are treated like members of the medieval court along with singers and musicians. If you phone ahead, you can even get a minstrel to serenade your loved one while you offer her a ring or some other token of your love.

Ross Castle, Lough Sheelin, Co Meath

Spend a night in the haunted Ross Castle on the beautiful banks of Lough Sheelin. According to the stories, the ghost of Sabina Nugent, who died of a broken heart, roams the flagstones of the castle. The girl was the daughter of an ill-tempered English lord known as the Black Baron. She decided to elope with Orwin O’Reilly the son of an Irish chieftain, but sadly he drowned while crossing the lough. To this day she wanders the castle seeking her lost lover.

Lakes of Killarney, Co Kerry

This is the perfect lovers' heaven, green landscapes, mountains, and the most spectacular views. The three main lakes – Lough Leane, Muckross Lake, and the Upper Lake - are nestled in a mountain-ringed valley which starts at the Black Valley. Ladies View, located on the N71 from Killarney to Kenmare, is an amazing stopping point to view the area.

Cliff of Moher, Co Clare

The Cliffs of Moher may soon be one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. These 394-foot cliffs over the Atlantic Ocean have amazing views and are a sight to behold. On a clear day, you can see all the way to Galway Bay. There is nowhere quite as magical and what better place to pop the magic question to your special someone.

Waterford Castle, Co Waterford

What could be more special than staying in your own castle on a secluded island? The 15th-century castle sits on an island in the River Suir and can only be reached by private ferry. The hotel is a superb four-star facility with an 18-hole golf course.

Inistioge, Co Kilkenny

Nestled amongst the green countryside and beautiful woodlands, this is a perfect romantic haven and the ideal place to declare your love. The village is located 16 miles southeast of Kilkenny and it has been the scene of many films, notably “Circle of Friends” and “Widow’s Peak." The Woodstock Estate is also located one mile outside the village.

Adare Manor, Co Limerick

Located on the banks of the River Maigue, Adare Manor is complete with a luxurious spa, world-class dining, fishing, shopping, sightseeing and other special and pampering activities. The house is set on 840 acres and operates as a five-star hotel including Adare golf club, Elemis Treatment Rooms and townhouses, and villas.

* Originally published in 2013.

