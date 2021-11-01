Kenmare Village
County Kerry town named among Europe's most beautiful
American man charged with murder of Co Kerry farmer has trial date set
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American man charged with murdering Kenmare farmer sent forth for trial
Ireland's best places to visit - from natural beauty to a dose of craic!
Michael Gaine investigation: American man charged with murder of Co Kerry farmer
"Derry Girls" star marries in style in Co Kerry
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Finding the murder weapon could be only way to solve Michael Gaine mystery
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