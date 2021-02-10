A new study has revealed Ireland's favorite romantic movies ahead of Valentine's Day 2021.

Price comparison website Money.co.uk analyzed search volume data for over 100 of the most popular romantic films of all time to compile a comprehensive list of Ireland's favorite Valentine's films.

From Disney classics to family musicals, the list includes some great ideas for a possible home date night on Sunday.

Without further ado, here are the top ten most popular romantic movies, according to Irish people's search data.

10: Notting Hill (1999)

Starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, this popular romantic comedy is now available to watch on Netflix and features a belting soundtrack from Ronan Keating (When You Say Nothing at All).

Irish people searched for "Notting Hill" 52,800 times in the last 12 months; an average of 4,400 searches per month.

9: Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Famous for its iconic spaghetti kiss scene, this popular Disney classic has been a romantic mainstay for generations and was searched for 55,100 times in the last year at an average of 5,600 every month.

8: Gone with the Wind (1939)

The highest-grossing film of all time when adjusted for inflation, "Gone with the Wind" has come under renewed scrutiny in recent months in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, the film remains extremely popular and was the subject of 55,900 Google searches in Ireland over the past 12 months at an average of 5,700 every month.

7: Casablanca (1942)

Set in Morocco during the Second World War, "Casablanca" follows nightclub owner Rick and his attempts to lead his former lover Ilsa and her husband to safety.

Featuring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman and a series of iconic lines that have stood the test of time, it is hardly surprising that the film still captivates Irish audiences. It generated 60,500 searches in Ireland last year at a rate of 5,000 per month.

6: The Notebook (2004)

A tear-jerker, "the Notebook" has been popular among couples since its release almost two decades ago.

The film stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a young couple who fall in love in the 1940s and has been searched for 64,600 times in the last year - 5,400 per month.

5: Call Me By Your Name (2017)

One of the most recent entries in the top-ten, "Call Me By Your Name" is a coming-of-age romantic film following two men in 1980s Italy.

The film has proved popular since its release four years ago and Irish people searched for it 97,200 times in the last year at an average of 8,200 every month.

4: Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Recently adapted into a live-action remake, "Beauty and the Beast" is consistently ranked as one of the most popular Disney films of all time.

The film generated 97,200 searches in Ireland over the past 12 months - an average of 8,200 per month.

3: Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again (2018)

A sequel to the immensely popular 2008 film "Mamma Mia", this film failed to reach the heights of its predecessor but remains hugely popular among couples.

The film takes place both before and after the original and features some of Abba's lesser-known hits. It comfortably finished in third place with 109,200 searches in the past year at a rate of 9,100 per month.

2: A Star is Born (2018)

A popular remake of the evergreen musical, the film has become a mainstay among couples thanks to the on-screen relationship between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

The film has been searched for 118,800 times in Ireland over the past 12 months at a rate of 9,900 per month.

1: Mamma Mia (2008)

Perhaps unsurprising given its sequel's lofty position, "Mamma Mia" proved by far and away the most popular romantic film in Ireland, generating 145,200 searches last year at a rate of 12,100 every month.

The film features a full catalog of Abba's greatest hits and has incredible staying power since its release.