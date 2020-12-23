Ireland has been named the Best Destination in Europe for the seventh year in a row at the 2020 Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

In being named the 2020 Travel Weekly Readers Choice for the Best Destination in Europe, Ireland has beat out England, France, Greece, Italy, and Spain.

Niall Gibbons, the Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said he and his team were "delighted" that Ireland has been singled out for the seventh year in a row.

"At the end of what has been a devastating year for travel and tourism, this accolade is some positive news.

"Our thoughts are with all those people engaged in hospitality at this time," Gibbons said, adding, "While we face immense uncertainty right now, hope is on the horizon in the form of vaccines.

"We look forward to a more positive and prosperous year in 2021 and accolades like this really help keep Ireland in the limelight for the right reasons."

Amidst all the difficulty and uncertainty for our industry,it was great to see that we won the ‘best destination’ award in New York for the seventh year in a row from the readers of Travel Weekly.Well done ⁦@metcalfealison1⁩ and our team in the USA. https://t.co/ywhbYvHrwD — Niall Gibbons (@NiallGibbons) December 22, 2020

The 18th annual Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards were announced during a virtual event on December 17. Before announcing this year’s winners, Travel Weekly noted: “Although travel has been curtailed by the pandemic for much of 2020, winners operated for part of the year (and some continued operations throughout), as well as the months in 2019 that occurred after votes were cast for last year's awards.”

Arnie Weissmann, Travel Weekly’s editor in chief, said: "It may have seemed to consumers that travel was paused in 2020, but the industry was very active and focused on making travel safer for today and going forward. And consumers with cabin fever were very much in contact with their travel advisors, exploring travel options and possibilities for future trips.

"The companies these advisors selected as winners of the 2020 Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards are the ones they know bring consumers the highest levels of satisfaction."

Of Ireland, Travel Weekly said: "Ireland's haunting landscapes, historical villages and castles and friendly, witty people who welcome tourists with hometown warmth have always attracted American travelers.

"Strong governmental support has spurred efforts such as Ireland's Ancient East, the eastern coast's answer to the Wild Atlantic Way, offering a range of experiences outside of Dublin."

