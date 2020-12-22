The Irish tradition of ‘Céad Míle Fáilte' - a hundred thousand welcomes - is known the world over.

While travel is on pause for the moment, the traditional Irish welcome is sure to be extra warm once we can all be together again, especially diving into these unique experiences across the island of Ireland.

With one in five Canadians claiming Irish ancestry, it's little wonder that so many are dreaming of their next trip to Ireland. When the time is right, Tourism Ireland will be ready to help guide visitors from Canada on their trip to Ireland, whether it’s your first visit or your 101st.

Here are just a few of the things waiting for you in Ireland:

Stay overnight in a haunted castle

Do you believe in ghosts? You might after a stay at Ballygally Castle Hotel, situated on the scenic Coastal Causeway Route in County Antrim, which some say is the most haunted hotel on the island of Ireland. Don't worry though - this ghost is friendly!

Although not a hotel, Loftus Hall, in New Ross, County Wexford, is widely believed to be the most haunted house in Ireland. Right now they're hosting virtual visits for paranormal experiences online.

Surf the Wild Atlantic Way

Not only famous for its stunning seascapes, The Wild Atlantic Way, the longest defined coastal touring route in the world, running from Malin Head in County Donegal all the way down to Kinsale Harbour in County Cork, boasts some of the best surfing in the world.

See where Titanic was built

Titanic was built in Belfast in County Antrim, situated on what is now known as the Coastal Causeway Route. Titanic Belfast provides a comprehensive history of the famous ship, and visitors can see firsthand where Titanic was first launched into the water. If you're a Titanic history buff, you can also make your way down to Cobh in County Cork, the iconic ship's last port of call.

Tee off at a golf course designed by Arnold Palmer

Before designing what is now the Tralee Golf Club in County Kerry, golf pro Arnold Palmer declared "I have never come across a piece of land so ideally suited for the building of a golf course."

Today, Ireland is home to more than 300 golf clubs, including a quarter of the world’s natural links courses.

Everyone from pro-golfers to casual weekend players and Hollywood stars agree! In fact, Bill Murray once said “My favourite place to play golf is in Ireland. It’s the most beautiful country to play golf in.”

Witness an ancient phenomenon

Newgrange in County Meath, a passage tomb that predates the pyramids of Giza in Egypt, is the site of a yearly phenomenon where a special interior passageway fills with light on the Winter Solstice, December 21.

