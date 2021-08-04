Ireland is back open and ready to be explored! CIE Tours is giving customers a chance to receive 15% off their most popular tour deals in Ireland and Britain.

CIE Tours has been the premier tour operator for Ireland and Britain vacations, earning a reputation for excellence rooted in its signature Irish hospitality since 1932.

From August 2-September 10th, CIE Tours are running their Hot Deals, Cool Travel promotion and offering their customers 15% off their most popular deals to Ireland and Britain.

Applicable on select tours. customers will be able to get 15% off tours such as Taste of Ireland, Irish Odyssey, Irish Adventure, Taste of Scotland, and Ireland.

The tours balance immersive and CIE-exclusive experiences with plenty of down time to let you explore and enjoy on your own. Plus tour prices cover all entertainment and experiences, full breakfasts, and most dinners, so there are no hidden fees.

Read below to find out what you can expect from some of the CIE Tours on offer:

Irish Adventure

Make the most of every moment of your Ireland vacation—you'll discover all the can't-miss Irish scenery and history on this fast-paced tour. During eight days you will go around Ireland, starting your journey in Dublin and moving down to Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Clare, and Galway before making your way up to Donegal and across to Derry and Belfast before returning to Dublin.

As well as visiting famous Irish landmarks, along the way you will see sights and experience moments such as viewing the Dunbrody Famine Ship in Wexford to immersing yourself in traditional farm life during a trip to an Irish farm in Donegal, where you will watch trained sheepdogs round up mountain sheep.

Irish Odyssey

If you're looking to explore Ireland in more detail then this package could be for you. During 12 days you will discover Ireland's gorgeous scenery and rich history on this comprehensive Irish tour that hits every corner of the island.

You will get the chance to stroll through the English Market in Cork, where vendors have been selling local and artisanal foods since 1788. In Kerry, you will take a traditional horse-drawn jaunting car ride to Ross Castle and Kenmare Estate and see Lough Leane, the largest of Killarney's lakes. Plus you will get the opportunity to travel through Connemara for sweeping views of misty mountains and shimmering lakes.

Additional tours at 10% off and 10% off Custom Private Driver to Ireland and Britain.

