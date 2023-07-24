Cork Airport has confirmed it's in talks with various airline operators about opening a direct route to New York.

The DAA, the managing body which runs both Cork and Dublin airports, said the opening of the route could happen within the next three years.

The airport has made a submission to the Government’s ‘mid-term review’ of regional airports looking at a direct link to the United States.

“Whilst Cork is well serviced in European route terms, our hinterland has identified demand for transatlantic services, primarily Cork – New York,” it said, according to Independent.ie.

“We are in dialogue with airlines and continue to pursue that on commercial grounds.”

A DAA spokesman confirmed to CorkBeo.ie that Cork Airport is still in talks with a number of airlines about opening the new route, calling it a medium-term project that will take about three years to bring to fruition.

Earlier this year, EchoLive.ie reported that a poll conducted by Cork Chamber revealed New York as the most in-demand new direct route from Cork.

The survey of Cork Chamber members, which was developed in co-operation with Cork Airport, asked businesses about their current travel patterns and future route preferences.

Eighty-six percent of businesses stated that direct air access to Cork Airport was crucial for overseas colleagues traveling to Cork offices.

The survey also found that 75 percent of all long-haul flights taken by businesses out of Cork had New York as the most desired destination, as the routes currently require connecting flights at either London Heathrow of Amsterdam Schiphol.

Conor Healy, the CEO of Cork Chamber, described the results of the survey as“undeniable," and said international connectivity is “of critical importance to business activity in Cork, including to the FDI sector, indigenous enterprise, and tourism."

“While this has been recognized with the introduction of several new routes last year, further routes to key business locations will be required to support continued economic growth in the Cork region."