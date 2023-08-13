Is Ireland your dream wedding destination? Here are the top ranked places to walk down the aisle.

Whether you or your future spouse were born and bred in Ireland or a wedding in the Emerald Isle is all you’ve ever wanted, finding that dream wedding venue is important.

Now, Spin Genie has generated the ultimate best locations for future couples to tie the knot in Ireland.

The popularity of each wedding location was measured by a unique index score based on the number of hashtags and views each venue has racked up on Instagram and TikTok, as well as Trip Advisor rankings - with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking.

Adare Manor in Limerick scored as the most popular place to get married, while Cork hotspot Ballyvolane House beat Dublin favorite Drimnagh Castle.

Adare Manor is a perfect choice for engaged couples who have their eyes on marrying in Ireland, with it being recognised as one of the best-hidden gems in Ireland. Located on the banks of the River Maigue in the village of Adare, it boasts 840 acres of parkland with a golf course and a Michelin-star restaurant for newlyweds to dine to their heart’s content.

Following in second place is Lough Eske Castle in Donegal. The award-winning five-star hotel and spa is located on a 43-acre wooded estate, making it the perfect backdrop for those wedding pics.

Castle Leslie - located in Monaghan - bagged third place, with celebrity fans including Louis Walsh. The Kiltimagh-born judge likes the hotel so much that he even took his X Factor acts to the secluded, yet beautiful estate during the judges' houses stage of the show, alongside Westlife star Shane Filan.

Tankardstown House in Meath also made the top 12, and it’s no surprise that the opulent 18th-century manor house ranked so high, with it being the place where Munster rugby player Jean Kleyn and his wife Aisling tied the knot in 2021.

Check out the complete list below.

Top 12 most popular wedding venues in Ireland:

1. Adare Manor - Limerick

2. Lough Eske Castle - Donegal

3. Castle Leslie - Monaghan

4. Ballyvolane House - Cork

5. The Millhouse - Meath

6. Ballymagarvey Village - Meath

7. Dromoland Castle Hotel - Limerick

8. Drimnagh Castle - Dublin

9. Liss Ard Estate - Killarney

10. Darver Castle - Louth

11. Bellingham Castle - Louth and Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate - Galway

12. Tankardstown House - Meath